Tobago Chamber: Tobago MPs must help with strategy to develop tourism sector

Curtis Williams, president of the Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce. -

THE TOBAGO Chamber of Industry and Commerce wants the new Tobago MPs to meet with stakeholders to discuss a plan to develop the island’s tourism sector.

David Thomas and Joel Sampson won the Tobago East and West seats, respectively, under a Tobago People’s Party ticket, in the April 28 general election.

They defeated former PNM representatives Ayanna Webster-Roy and Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, who had held the seats since 2015.

The men were sworn-in during the ceremonial opening of the 13th Parliament at the Red House, Port of Spain, on May 23.

In an interview with Newsday on May 27, chamber president Curtis Williams said, “The election is over so I want the area reps and the THA along with stakeholders to sit down and discuss a comprehensive plan for the island’s tourism industry, so we are all singing from the same hymn book.”

He added, “The Tobago economy is not a hard fix. The players must be serious and it must involve the people. We need clear and defined policies and the will from our elected officials both at the THA level and central government.”

Contacted by Newsday, Thomas said he is willing to meet with stakeholders to discuss the future of Tobago’s tourism sector.

“I am willing to meet with anybody who has Tobago’s interest at heart and I see the chamber as an entity that will always and should always be playing a key role in Tobago’s development.

“So if the chamber has ideas that are beneficial to Tobago and that should be brought to the fore at the national level, then I think I am charged with responsibility to play that particular role and many other undertakings in Tobago’s best interest.”

Thomas said he is ready to meet with stakeholders once a meeting is formalised.

“I want to fully understand what they are presenting so that I could pilot it going forward. No stone must be left unturned in terms of anything Tobago could prosper or benefit from that can cause it to flourish.”

Williams also described the business climate on the island as “somewhat wanting,” saying sales were down across the board.

“Everyone is waiting on the THA for payments or the release of funds. I spoke to different suppliers and contractors on the island and the story is the same, things real slow.”

Williams said at the chambers last meeting with the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association, hoteliers also complained that occupancy levels were low.

“We have the occasional weekend stay over from our domestic visitors and that’s it.”

At the plenary sitting in the Assembly Legislature in Scarborough, Tobago, on May 22, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine revealed that the THA still has an outstanding sum of $473 million to pay out to contractors.

He said when his administration assumed office in December 2021, it inherited from the PNM, a debt on the capital development side, of $901,076, 321.

Out of that sum, Augustine said, the THA paid out $278 million.

But he said there was a further $150 million that the assembly will not pay “in accordance with the audit report."

That figure, he said, brings that total take away from the debt to $428 million. So the THA still has $473 million to pay.