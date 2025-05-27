Stephen Marcelle releases new R&B track

Dil-E-Nadan frontline artiste, Stephen Marcelle, fresh off a Florida circuit run with the band is set to release new new music as he prepares for tours in South Africa and Canada.

“I have a new song called, Happy Birthday that I’m getting ready to release. It was written by Nyce Nation and produced by Feel Good Music.”

Marcelle says he felt the need to do a song that could be requested at any time of the year and would suit the celebratory birthday vibe. “It’s an R&B groove and it’s universal,” he said, in a media release.

Happy to be home for the moment, Marcelle says he won’t be in Trinidad and Tobago for long as Dil-E-Nadan will head to Amsterdam, followed by South Africa in June.

“It’s nine hours from Port of Spain to Amsterdam and ten-12 hours from Amsterdam to South Africa,” he said, explaining that he does not sleep while in the air, and often chooses to write new music.

With two songs already prepared for next year’s Carnival, Marcelle explains that like most artistes, he immediately gets back to work on new music once the season in TT has ended.

“I have these two chutney soca tracks already done and I’m working on my soca and calypso tracks for 2026.”

Amid the hard work in studio, Marcelle balances performances and travel while he continues to work dedicatedly at his craft, all while maintaining his focus on his advanced academic pursuits, the release said.

On May 29, he will perform at Naparima Bowl for Kaiso Jazz alongside other artistes like Kay Alleyne and Terri Lyons.

On July 5, he will join a dynamic cast of calypsonians at CLR Auditorium for the Who Am I tribute concert to Sugar Aloes. The band then heads out to New Jersey and New York, followed by Canada in August.

With new culture and arts minister installed Marcelle says he is hopeful that the new administration will support all aspects of TT’s culture and the creatives who carry the flag, the release said.

“My hope for the culture in TT, it’s development and international recognition, lies in the support of the new minister and the new administration. I think it’s really important for the government to fuel calypso music’s marketing internationally, in particular. People from all walks of life respond so well to calypso music outside of TT and outside of our traditional communities. I think it’s really worth investing in all arms of our culture.”

New music on the way, Marcelle plans on engaging other artistes for collaborations in the season ahead and is steadfast in his mission to become more of a household name across the Caribbean region.