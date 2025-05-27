Spoilers look strong as Brothers T20 League reaches quarterfinal stage

Debe Spoilers may be the team to beat in the playoffs of the Brothers Premier League T20 tournament after ending the group phase with a perfect five wins.

Spoilers topped Group C with 15 points and are the top-ranked team heading into the quarterfinals.

The Debe outfit will face the eight-seeded HYO in quarterfinal one at the Brothers Recreation Ground in Williamsville, on May 28, at 7 pm.

In one of their most recent group matches, Spoilers defeated Trixstaz by seven wickets in a high-scoring encounter.

Batting first, Trixstaz posted a massive 203/3 in 20 overs with Amit Bedassie cracking 101 not out. Avalon Cuffy was the best bowler for Spoilers, grabbing 2/27 in four overs.

In reply, Spoilers raced to 205/3 in 19.3 overs to come away with the win. Suresh Baal showed his quality with an unbeaten 73. John Boopraj tried to limit the Spoilers batsmen with figures of 2/39 in four overs.

Nazarites are seeded second after winning Group B and will aim for a semifinal spot against Revellers, who were third in Group A. The other quarterfinals will see Links XI (third seed) battle Rochard Road (sixth seed) and Hillpiece (fourth) will play All Apaches (fifth).

The quarterfinals will end on May 31.

The Brothers Premier League bowled off in March.