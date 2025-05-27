Songshine back with SeaBath, live critique session

SeaBath the band will perform at Songshine on June 5th at Kafe Blue on Wrightson Road. Clockwise from left: bassist/keyboardist Aaron Low Chew Tung, drummer/percussionist Dexter Banfield, vocalist Ami-Li Baksh, and guitarist Damir Ali. Photo: Mariyah Rahman (courtesy SeaBath) -

Songshine Open Mic series returns on June 5 with fresh indie band SeaBath and a special feature: a live panel of experienced entertainment professionals to deliver feedback to participants.

A media release said, the series will take place once again at Kafe Blue on Wrightson Road, from 7 pm.

Songshine, founded in 2005 by singer-songwriter Gillian Moore, provides a platform for emerging performers to test themselves in front of a live, receptive audience, and for veteran artists to perform new works.

June’s show will add the element of constructive critique. Former Digicel Rising Star judge, singer and vocal coach Glenda Collens, and poet, painter and rapso artist Ozy Merrique will lead the feedback session, which will kick off the event between 7 pm-8 pm.

Participants must re-register for this portion of the evening, and should note that Songshine is not (and has never been) a competition, the release said.

Following this, the regular open mic will take place, welcoming writers, poets, comedians, musicians and singers of all genres to the spotlight.

“We’re really happy to be back at Kafe Blue,” said Moore. “Carl and Carol Jacobs have created a truly nurturing, supportive space for expression and creativity.”

Finally, SeaBath will treat the audience to their sweet, moody, evocative sounds and quirky charm, including new songs from their planned upcoming EP. It will be a special homecoming as the band had their very first gig on the Songshine stage in June, 2022 – a memorable launch that exposed their original music style. The band is composed of guitarist Damir Ali, bassist/keyboardist Aaron Low Chew Tung, drummer/percussionist Dexter Banfield and vocalist Ami-Li Baksh.

New team

Songshine has also announced new members of its management team: Ruth Osman is a singer, songwriter and award-winning poet. She is also co-founder of Weaving Wor(l)ds, a poetry community for new and emerging writers from the Caribbean and its diaspora. Krys-Darcelle Dumas is a published writer of poetry and short fiction. She is an accomplished English teacher and the founder of Think-Top Tutors educational services. Sterling "Gamma" Kent is a 21-year spoken word veteran. He is a lyricist, a life coach, and co-founder of Weaving Wor(l)ds Poetry Community.

“I’m very grateful for their support,” said Moore. “These talented people have all been part of the Songshine family since the earliest days. I know their hands-on involvement is going to be a positive thing for our movement.”

For further info call 741-1569.