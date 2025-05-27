Six weeks to deliver local mail?

TTPost National Mail Centre, Golden Grove Road, Piarco. - File photo

THE EDITOR: I have written many times over the past several years about the inordinate time it takes for TTPost to deliver mail in this country.

There should be no reason why inland mail ought not to be delivered within three days of being posted. However, it was my misfortune recently to have a piece of mail take six weeks to get from Port of Spain to Chaguanas.

A friend in that borough has advised me that a greeting card I mailed to her intending to have it reach before the Easter weekend, and which carried a postmark of April 9, was delivered to her home on May 23: more than six weeks after being mailed, and a full month after the date of her celebration.

Why should this be?

I remember when, in the early days of TTPost, a card mailed one morning in Diego Martin was delivered to its recipient in Siparia the next day.

I recall, also, that when I lived in the Turks and Caicos Islands, mail posted in England on a Thursday would arrive in Grand Turk with the flight from Miami on the Saturday afternoon and the post office would have that mail delivered by the Monday morning.

During my time in Holland in the 1970s, mail posted to me from Trinidad by midday on a Friday would be in my post box over there on the following Tuesday morning.

A few years ago, I posted a number of letters from the St Ann's Post Office to local addresses, as well as to addresses in the US and Canada. People in Canada reported receiving their mail before the locals could get theirs.

There have been many complaints over the years about the level to which the postal system has sunk, but no government seems to be doing anything about it.

VERNON A ALLICK

via e-mail