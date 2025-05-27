Senator Browne condemns threat at minister's home

Opposition Senator Dr Amery Browne. FILE PHOTO -

Opposition Senator Dr Amery Browne has condemned a threat made against Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo on May 24. According to reports, a cutlass-wielding man on a bicycle came to Tancoo's Fyzabad home on May 24.

He is alleged to have warned one of Tancoo's relatives to increase security in Fyzabad because there was an upsurge of crime in that area. Tancoo subsequently confirmed the incident happened. Police patrols near Tancoo's home have been increased.

In a WhatsApp message on Monday May 26, Browne said, "I completely condemn the occurrence two days ago of a cutlass-wielding man turning up at the private home of a minister of government; such incidents highlight the ongoing security challenges that affect our entire society."

Browne, the immediate former foreign and Caricom affairs minister also had some advice for government.

"By the same token, the UNC government and all members of society should refrain from publication of any material that can so obviously compromise the security of others and their families, whether they may be an artiste, a sports person, a cabinet minister, a public servant or a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago in any other category."

Browne's comment was in relation to government's release last week of the names of and vehicle registration numbers of people who are holders of passes to use the Priority Bus Route.

The list includes the names and vehicle registration numbers of a newly appointed independent senator, several prominent sports personalities, attorneys, former parliamentarians and their relatives, prominent business people, former beauty queens and their relatives, the relatives of opposition parliamentarians and senior police officers.

Browne said the publication of this information was "an extremely poor and callous decision which put the security of these individuals and their families at additional direct risk."

He warned that such publication were of grave concern as it makes it that much easier for someone to track a potential target and even follow them to their homes.