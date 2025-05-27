Security minister on man's message to Tancoo: 'A plea, not a threat'

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander. FILE PHOTO - Faith Ayoung

HOMELAND Security Minister Roger Alexander says he is not convinced a message delivered by a cutlass-wielding bicyclist at the home of Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo on Saturday, was an actual threat. Instead, he believes this was a plea for help.

"I didn't view it as a threat eh, from my experience, right? I speak from experience on many occasions. I thought someone came and had concerns just like any other citizen and he expressed his concern," Alexander told Newsday on Monday May 26.

Alexander was a career policeman who rose to the rank of senior superintendent before resigning to join the UNC and be its candidate for Tunapuna in the April 28 general election. After the UNC won the election and Alexander, the Tunapuna seat, he was appointed minister of homeland security by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

He said that notwithstanding his personal views, any threat made against any citizen, including an MP and/or minister, would be treated seriously. He was speaking after a tour of the abandoned Princes Town Fire Station.

On Saturday May 24, the man clad in dark clothes and riding a bicycle showed up in front Tancoo's Fyzabad home around 6 pm and asked to speak to a female relative of the minister, saying he had a message for Tancoo and for (Roger) Alexander.

He asked that the homeland security minister be told there was an upsurge in criminal activity in the Fyzabad area and to beef-up security, increase the police presence and he told her to tell Tancoo and Alexander, "doh stay home."

The man then rode off on his bicycle and has not yet been found by police who later responded.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for South/Central Wayne Mystar described the incident as deeply concerning. He said it underscored the need for heightened vigilance and proactive measures within communities.

"In response, the South Western Division Police are committed to reinforcing police presence in areas identified as vulnerable," he told Newsday during a telephone interview on Monday.

Mystar said additional officers would be deployed to conduct regular and random patrols to provide a visible and reassuring presence. He said partnerships with community leaders and residents would be strengthened to foster trust and encourage the reporting of suspicious activities.

He said resources would also be focused on areas experiencing higher incidences of crime to disrupt and deter criminal activities.

On Sunday, Tancoo confirmed to Newsday that an incident occurred at his home but declined to comment further. Newsday was also unable to get a comment from Persad-Bissessar also on Sunday.

Acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin, according to a story in Newsday published on Monday, that law enforcement was taking the matter very seriously.

“To approach any minister with something like that or with any weapon, that in itself is a violation and we will deal with it within the full measure of the law. That cannot and will not happen. Not on my watch.”

Questioned about the incident after his tour of the derelict fire station, Alexander withheld commenting on whether the man's actions constituted a crime.

"I will leave that to the police. A couple of months ago, I would have answered, but at this time, I would leave it for the police."

Asked about his plans to tackle crime, Alexander said he was focused on resourcing law enforcement.

"Right now, as I speak, the TTPS and its executive team, they are rolling out their anti-crime strategy and operational plan. So what we do, we want to give them all the resources necessary to achieve the many goals that they have in those plans. We (are) not going to micromanage them, but we will give them the resources they need."

He added: "We are ready you know. I just need for the police officers, together with members of the Defence Force, with my colleague Mr (Wayne) Sturge (Minister of Defence) and other arms or other apparatus of national security, to come together and we will treat with this situation called crime.

"Some things might be an inconvenience for you all but then it is important to move aside from that inconvenience and understand why it is being done so everybody in TT could live a better quality of life and be safe and secure in every environment."

Alexander noted that with it being less than a month since being sworn in, it would take some time for the cabinet members to settle into their new roles.

"We need to settle down to understand our ministries. We are new at it. We need to understand our ministries, our areas of responsibilities and who we need to work with in order to achieve our goals.

"Right now, people might say a lot of things but then you enter a new job. You don't walk in and start to sweep you know. You communicate with people, understand what is happening, see what is required here, give them the resources and then you operate." Princes Town MP Dr Aiyna Ali accompanied Alexander on the tour of the derelict fire station.

The fire station was deemed unsafe due to a rat infestation and its general dilapidated condition and was closed in July last year.

Firemen based at this station were sent to the Rio Claro and Penal fire stations with fire tenders and other vehicles being kept at the Penal fire station.

Calls for its renovation and reopening were renewed following a fire on May 18 which partially destroyed a dwelling house at Buen Intento. At the time – according to a Newsday story – fire tenders and firemen from the Mon Repos fire station responded to the call for help but it took about 45 minutes for the firemen to arrive.

The victims told Newsday had the Princes Town fire station been operational, it would have taken firemen about five minutes to get to the house.