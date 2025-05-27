Second man dead after shootout with police

- File photo

TWO of three men who allegedly had a shootout with police on May 26 after they were seen in a stolen car are now dead.

A TTRideshare driver was robbed, and her car was stolen on the night of May 25 after she picked up three passengers in Petit Valley.

Police spotted the car in Trincity at around 1.15 am on May 26, and a high-speed chase ensued.

The occupants abandoned the car in D'Abadie and after a shootout with police, three men were found with gunshot wounds.

One of the men died at the scene and police told Newsday another suspect died at around 4.30 pm later that day.

Police have not yet revealed the names of the men.