Restoring hope for all citizens

THE EDITOR: In a democracy, citizens elect their government, which has essential responsibilities to those who voted for it.

Foremost among these is the maintenance of law and order, along with the protection of citizens' rights and freedoms.

A government is also tasked with managing the economy, maintaining infrastructure and safety, and providing public services.

Ultimately, its primary role is to ensure the welfare of citizens in all aspects of life.

While it’s unrealistic to expect a government to meet every need, elected officials should strive to improve conditions for the populace.

Recently, many in TT have felt an increase in hardship rather than improvement.

Although the covid19 pandemic impacted governance, a proactive government should anticipate and shield citizens from economic challenges.

Governments with foresight create resilient economic plans, enabling quick recovery during crises. They find effective, dynamic policies that withstand economic fluctuations.

TT, a nation blessed with abundant natural resources and a highly educated population, holds the potential to implement resilient systems that can withstand economic challenges and foster sustained progress – if the political will exists to drive such initiatives.

The groundwork for success is already in place, but in recent years there haven't been the vision and leadership to fully realise this potential for the good of all citizens.

A concerning gap between the previous government and the people it was elected to represent has been exposed in recent years.

People felt unheard and unprotected as a result of the nation's rising crime rate and the seeming indifference to it.

Additionally, that government's contemptuous reaction to public annoyance over frequent increases in gas prices – characterised by remarks that minimised the worries of common people – showed a concerning lack of understanding for the difficulties that many people encounter on a daily basis.

The state of the country’s infrastructure only underscores this neglect.

Deplorable road conditions, insufficient water supply, and other widespread deficiencies serve as stark reminders of a government that failed to prioritise the well-being of its people.

These issues, which directly impact the quality of life for countless citizens, have persisted without adequate action or resolution.

Meanwhile, the call for citizens to tighten their belts and adopt austerity measures has rung hollow when juxtaposed with the visible prosperity of the ruling class.

This glaring income disparity has only deepened public discontent, highlighting a growing divide between those in power and the people they are meant to serve.

The combination of these factors has left many feeling abandoned by their leaders, as though their voices and concerns have little influence on the decisions being made.

Yet, the path forward is clear: with determined political will, TT can create systems of governance and economic policies that prioritise resilience, equity, and progress.

TT has the potential to emulate the success of many countries, but it requires leaders who are willing to act with vision, compassion, and accountability to bridge the gap between the government and its people.

It is refreshing to see the new administration committing to people-centred governance.

Recent initiatives to address flooding, ensure equitable water distribution, repair schools, and fix neglected roads indicate a government focused on serving all citizens.

This new administration needs three years to see if its proactive approach is in the best interest of the people of TT.

KENNY PERSAD

via e-mail