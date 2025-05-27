Rapidfire Kidz Foundation hosts Celebrity Fashion Brunch on May 30

Terri Lyons -

Rapidfire Kidz Foundation will host Fashionista - the Celebrity Fashion Brunch at the Acheivors Banquet Hall, San Fernando on May 30.

In a media release, foundation president Kevin Ratiram, said that the event will be a combination of high fashion, delicious food, and dazzling entertainment.

Whilst fashion events are not uncommon locally, this one has a unique twist. For the most part, the models will not be professional models, but rather, will be the ladies of the Rapidfire Kidz Foundation, as well as a number of celebrities from different fields.

Ratiram said, "This event is unique. A number of celebrity ladies have come together for a worthy cause. We have ladies from the media fraternity, entertainment fraternity, and even the clergy."

He said that the cast of models includes media personalities Seigonie Mohammed, Shelly Dass, and Bavita Gopaulchan, Miss World 1986 Giselle La Ronde-West, 2020 Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons, Miss World (TT) 2016 Daniella Walcott, former independent senator Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan, actress Cecilia Salazar and former senator Jayanti Lutchmedial.

Abdul-Mohan, who is also the foundation's vice-president, said that the clothing for the models would be supplied by top local designers Neha Karina, Claudia Pegus and Zadd and Eastman, the MCs will be Ratiram and Nicole Dyer-Griffith. Popular local producer Richard Young will produce the event, the release said.

A number of the models expressed their excitement with being part of the event, especially for such a worthy cause.

Salazar said, " I'm truly excited to be part of this special fashion show. Whilst I'm not a professional model, I'm honoured to walk the runway in support of the Rapidfire Kidz Foundation with these fabulous celebrity models! It's a joy to be part of an event that celebrates children, and showcases the incredible talent of the designers, who are also lending their creativity to the Foundation. I can't wait to wear their beautiful work and to shine for the benefit of the kids".

Walcott said, "It is certainly an honour to be a model for the Rapidfire Kidz Foundation's Fashionista event, as it's for a great cause. Service to our children is key to developing a prosperous society. A great opportunity to contribute to the enhancement of our society. See you all there!".

Ratiram said, "We are expecting an audience of some 400 persons. We will also have high-quality entertainment in the form of Tricia Lee Kelshall, violinist Andre Donawa, Joel John, and pannist Rawle Motilal."

There will also be a host of prizes to be won. Some of these include a a $500 gift voucher from Sequins Clothing Store, a 90 minute exclusive anti-aging facial from Skin Care Consultants, a $500 gift voucher from Keep it Tucked by Swimwear Haven, a breakfast voucher for two for $300.00 from the Arts Cafe, and a ten-inch almond torte cake from Puff N Stuff Bakery, the release said.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the foundation's charitable projects for underprivileged children.