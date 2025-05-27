Police to help deportees resettle

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence and Investigations, Suzette Martin. -

POLICE have promised to help nationals recently deported from the US to resettle, said a statement on May 26.

The statement said the police service acknowledges public concern over the recent repatriation of individuals.

It noted the co-ordinated multi-agency operation early on May 24, under the guidance of Special Investigations Unit head Snr Supt Edwards to facilitate the return of 17 individuals.

"The police service is actively collaborating with key stakeholders to ensure a smooth and structured reintegration into society."

The statement quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence and Investigations, Suzette Martin, affirming the police's commitment to support the process in partnership with the Immigration Division and Vision on Mission.

“Our priority is to work closely with our partners to ensure all individuals are safely and responsibly settled."

She further emphasised that police were committed to supporting any rehabilitative efforts required to assist the individuals to transition back into the community.

Martin said the process would be guided by ongoing assessments to ensure appropriate interventions and support mechanisms were in place at every stage.

The statement said the police remained focused on maintaining public safety and order, and assured the national community that every effort was being made to address the matter with the seriousness and sensitivity it deserved.