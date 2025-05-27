No secretary appointed yet to replace Sampson

Member of Parliament for Tobago West Joel Sampson rises to speak at the ceremonial opening of the 13th Parliament at the Red House, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, on May 23. - Faith Ayoung

A replacement is yet to be named for Joel Sampson as the Secretary of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA). Sampson resigned from the post after being elected MP for Tobago West. He was also the electoral representative for the Crown Point/Bon Accord district.

Sampson won his seat in the April 28 general election on a Tobago People’s Party (TPP) ticket, securing the constituency with a total of 6,713 votes, 109 votes more than PNM's Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis.

On May 5, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine told Newsday that a councillor or an elected assemblyman will soon be selected to replace Sampson as secretary. He said the replacement had already been identified but noted that the name will not be disclosed until all legal formalities are completed.

Augustine said there will be no by-election in the Crown Point/Bon Accord district as the vacancy arose within one year of THA elections, which are constitutionally due in 2025.

Newsday tried to contact Augustine for an update on the new secretary, but all calls and messages were unanswered on May 27.

Contacted via WhatsApp on May 27, Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith Brebnor, who also holds the position of TPP deputy political leader, said, “We’ll make the announcements soon.”

Newsday tried to contact Assistant Secretary of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport Wane Clarke for an update on the division, but all calls were unanswered up to press time..