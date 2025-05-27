Moreno, Diaz punch to victories at Rabz kickboxing

RABZ WINNER: Le Shaun Moreno. -

LE SHAUN Moreno and Ronaldo Diaz showed their mettle, power and kickboxing skills at Rabz 7, held at SoundForge, Mucurapo, on May 24, as both fighters won their title bouts on the nine-fight card.

Moreno and challenger Nicholas Elliot closed the night's action in an exciting 175-pound contest.

Moreno defended his title by unanimous decision.

In a 175-pound regional title fight between TT's Diaz and Jamaican Shiaeiene Blake, the former won in style as a first-round knockout triggered raucous cheers from the partisan crowd..

There were nine fights in total including a women's bout between Tianna Guy and Stephanie Allen battled in a bantamweight (135-pound) match. Both athletes are seasoned campaigners as they have been competing in combat sports for years.

Guy, the more decorated athlete with her experience competing overseas, was the winner courtesy a third-round technical knockout.

In other fights, Jonathan Trim defeated Stephen Clarke in a 175-pound fight via a third-round technical knockout in the opening bout. Olujimi Bradshaw recorded an identical result over Joshua Besson in a bantamweight battle.

In a middleweight bout, Rondell Oliver (185 pounds) was too much for Jerome Barclay (175 pounds) as the former won by majority decision; Samuel Negrin got past Charlo Alfonso by unanimous decision in a 185-pound match; Tyler Neptune defeated Edson Breddy with a second-round technical knockout in a heavyweight 200+ pound clash; and Zachary Gonsalves came away with a victory over John Paul Serrette by an unanimous decision in a featherweight 145-pound showdown.