Man shot, woman robbed after stopping to urinate

- File photo

AN Enterprise woman was robbed and her boyfriend shot after she pulled over at the side of the road to urinate.

Around 11 pm on May 26, the woman, her boyfriend and a friend were in her a white Mazda 323, driving along Marshall Road, Carlsen Field, Chaguanas.

She pulled over to urinate and moments after she got out the car, two men with guns, dressed in dark-coloured clothes, walked up to her and announced a robbery.

The bandits hit the woman in her head with their guns and made her boyfriend lie in the road before shooting him once in his foot.

The other woman was not hurt.

The gunmen stole a Samsung S22 Ultra cell phone from the man, the woman’s Samsung A34 cell phone and her car with her handbag still inside.

Police assigned to the Central Division Task Force responded and took the victims to the Chaguanas Health Facility.

The man was treated and later transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope where he remains warded in a stable condition.

Crime scene investigators found a live round of .380mm ammunition and a spent .380mm shell casing.

Freeport police are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, police from Arouca are looking for the bandits who robbed a man earlier that night after he came out his house to investigate why his dog was barking.

The 47-year-old man was at his home on Bailey Street, Tacarigua, at around 7.30 pm, and heard his dog barking uncontrollably in the yard.

He opened the door to look outside, and was greeted by three armed men with who covered their faces with a bandana.

Two of the men were armed with cutlasses, while the other wielded a Chinese chopper.

The men announced a robbery, forced the man back inside the house and ordered him to lie on the ground.

He obeyed, and they tied his hands behind his back before stealing jewellery, cash and electronic items.

They ran out of the house with their loot and the victim was able to free himself before calling for help.

The case has been assigned to PC Paul of the Arouca station.