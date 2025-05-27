Man robbed after surviving Beetham crash

- File photo

A man was robbed on the Beetham Highway, minutes after surviving an early-morning car crash.

Around 1 am on May 27, the victim was heading west along the Beetham Highway in his white Nissan Tiida, when he lost control of the car and crashed near Vehicle

Maintenance Corporation of TT’s (VMCOTT) compound.

He managed to escape the wreck without any life-threatening injuries.

While waiting for help to arrive, a group of men came from the direction of Beetham Gardens and announced a robbery.

They stole his gold chain valued $15,000, an iPhone 8 worth $1,000 and $500 in cash.

The men then ran back towards Beetham Gardens and escaped.

An ambulance arrived some time later and took the man to the Port of Spain General Hospital where was warded for the injuries he sustained in the accident.

Meanwhile police in Port of Spain are investigating the theft of cash and other valuables from joggers’ cars at the bottom of Lady Chancellor Hill.

The victims told police they parked their cars on the southern side of Lady Chancellor Hill at around 6.20 pm on May 26, and they went to exercise.

They returned around 8 pm and one of the victims saw the rear left window of his Honda Vezel was damaged and a laptop bag with $1,000 cash, his ID cards, bank cards, iPhone 13, and an electric shaver was missing.

The other man then noticed the front passenger window of his SUV was broken and a duffel bag containing clothes and other personal items was missing.

They reported the theft to St Clair police, who are still investigating.