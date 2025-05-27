Kim Forrester’s beet-driven journey to health, sustainability — Rooted in wellness

Kim Forrester signs a copy of Beets by Kim for a patron at the book launch in August 2024. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Thirty-five-year-old Kimberly Forrester of Tunapuna has carved a niche for herself with beet at the forefront.

The founder of Wellness Kitchen by Kim and now, as the author of the cookbook Beets by Kim, she is on a mission to prove that this often-overlooked root vegetable deserves a spot in every kitchen.

Forrester’s cookbook features over 100 recipes ranging from hearty soups and vibrant salads to smoothies, desserts and traditional Caribbean staples reimagined with beets. Nearly 40 per cent of the recipes are vegan, and the vast majority are vegetarian, a reflection of both Forrester’s clientele and her approach to sustainable, plant-forward eating. “Beetroot is so much more than just boiled slices on the side of your plate,” she stated with conviction.

“There are so many ways to cook it, so many ways to make it taste good – whether you want it masked with other flavours or you want it to shine through. And so many people need the nutrition it offers.”

Her story is steeped in tradition, sustainability and a deeply personal relationship with food. Raised in a household where her grandmother – also a caterer – grew much of what they ate, Forrester’s first culinary lessons came early. As the eldest granddaughter, she became her grandmother’s kitchen helper and eventually her sous chef.

“I grew up in the kitchen, knowing how to use a scale and measure food. From a very early age, I could tell you how many people could eat from a pound of potatoes.”

Though she began her tertiary studies in medicine in Jamaica, it was a personal health crisis in 2015 that nudged the food enthusiast into a deeper exploration of nutrition and food as healing. Frustrated by impersonal and often impractical meal plans given to patients – including herself – she envisioned a business that would make healthy, personalised eating both accessible and enjoyable.

After returning to Trinidad in 2017, Forrester connected with Empower Nutrition in St Augustine (founded by a team of registered dietitians on a mission to simplify the path to better health), launching Wellness Kitchen by Kim shortly after. Her business model focused on customised meals for patients recovering from illness or surgery, many of whom had unique dietary needs. The kitchen quickly became an essential service, especially during the covid19 pandemic. “I wanted to solve the problem of people getting meal plans, sticking them on the fridge, and never using them. Many people don’t know how to prepare what is recommended, or some plans aren’t culturally or personally relevant,” Forrester said.

Drawing on a lifetime of experience and further professional certifications – she began developing meals with an emphasis on local, seasonal ingredients and minimal waste, something she traces back to her upbringing.

“It wasn’t called sustainability back then. It was just how we lived. My grandmother grew saime, baigan, tomatoes, corn, pigeon peas, sorrel. All the vegetable scraps went to the compost. Meat trimmings were cooked for the dogs.”

That philosophy still guides Forrester’s work today.

“From the start, I stuck with the approach I grew up with – growing my own herbs like rosemary, chadon beni, chive, mint, and lemongrass in the kitchen garden at work, using them as needed in small quantities. During the covid19 pandemic, I even planted 50 cucumber seedlings, all of which flourished, supplying the kitchen’s salads for months. This practice, rooted in my upbringing, continues today on a commercial level, alongside eco-friendly efforts like waste separation and composting through partnerships with EMA’s iCARE, the Recyclable Solid Waste Collection Project, and the first national recycling initiative in TT.

Forrester is committed to sustainability and food sovereignty, and she encourages others to grow their own food where possible. “We need to revisit how many of us grew up,” she said. “Start a kitchen garden. Visit your community farmer’s market – the Namdevco markets are a great choice. Teach your children what’s in season and where food comes from. That awareness builds respect – not just for the food, but for the farmers and the land.”

The covid19 pandemic truly proved to be a time of growth and change for Forrester. During the early months of the pandemic, she started penning what would become Beets by Kim. With five existing beet-centric recipes already on her rotating menu – and five more developed during lockdown – she realised she could build an entire cookbook around this one ingredient.

“From the very beginning, beetroot was part of the plan,” she said. “I remember for my first interview with Empower Nutrition, I brought a beetroot and goat cheese salad. That dish is still on my menu today and still one of my bestsellers. It’s been with me from before day one.”

Among the many inventive recipes in her book is a candied beetroot that surprised even Forrester in its creation. “When I thinly sliced the beets and simmered them in sugar syrup, I learned that if you heat them too long, the pigment – the beautiful purple colour – completely leaches out, and you’re left with a clear slice of beet. That blew my mind” she laughed.

While she is no stranger to portion control, macros, and the science behind balanced eating, she believes that wellness doesn’t mean deprivation. “You don’t have to cut pelau out of your diet. You don’t have to cut potatoes out. Unless you have a chronic illness or a specific dietary restriction, there are ways to eat well and feel well without doing these hardcore fad diets,” she said.

Her secret? Layering flavours with fresh herbs – many of which she grows in her own kitchen garden – and avoiding pre-packaged sauces. “Let the aromatics do their thing. Build flavours slowly instead of dumping everything into a pot and throwing in a bouillon cube” she advised.

For Forrester, entrepreneurship is more than just business – it’s a form of empowerment and expression. Asked what does being a modern woman and entrepreneur mean to her, she shared, “Being a modern woman and entrepreneur in today’s world makes me feel really empowered. I’m blessed to live in a place where I can dream and execute. And now, with the cookbook, I’m giving people the tools to understand what’s in their food, where it comes from, and how to enjoy it.”

When asked to describe her cooking style in three words, she chose “innovative, seasonal and sustainable.” Forrester’s go-to kitchen item is a paring knife, and one common misconception she’d love to bust is that, despite their sweetness, beets actually have a relatively low glycemic index and may help lower blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity.

Forrester said she is currently working on several projects that she can’t share publicly just yet but wants readers to know that her work, whether plated or printed, is rooted in love – for people, for planet and for one humble but powerful vegetable.

For further info visit Instagram @wellnesskitchenbykim or www.wkbykim.com