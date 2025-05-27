Joshua's trials and WI future

Trinidad and Tobago wicketkeeper/batsman Joshua Da Silva -

Throughout my years of involvement in cricket I have always found it interesting the way selectors went about choosing their teams to represent their countries in Test cricket. Essentially in this format, it has always been the one to bring out the true strength of a cricket team, simply because one side has to bowl out the other twice in order to win

Nevertheless, the main objective is the defeat of one’s opponent. Hence, consideration has to be given to the conditions of the pitch, the weather patterns, plus the strengths and weaknesses of the other team. Selectors, as a rule, have to view many games under several conditions, therefore, they ought to be endowed with a deep sense of cricket knowledge and the ability to read a game as it flows. Consistency of performance is important, plus the evaluation of the match being played with regard to the bowling to batsmen’s weaknesses and the batting advantages of the field-placing, hence, opportunities taken as often as possible by intelligent running between the wickets, when to defend and when to attack, with an eye always on the score and on the plan.

Joshua Da Silva was 20 years old when he was drafted into the Trinidad and Tobago team to represent his country in first-class cricket, most young cricketers’ ambition. At the tender age of 22 he achieved his ambition to play for the West Indies.

In November/December 2023 in a practical course of on-the-field leadership, Da Silva was chosen to lead the WI "A" team on a tour of South Africa where they played three four-day matches against South Africa "A". He earned this right following his success against Bangladesh "A" earlier that year.

Lead selector, the most honourable Dr Desmond Haynes, said the panel picked a balanced team to give the players more exposure in overseas conditions, similarly to the previous "A" team tour to Bangladesh. Haynes added: “Da Silva did an outstanding job as captain in the "Tests" in Bangladesh and he is again the captain for this tour.

By the time he was 26, the young Trinidadian was the first-choice wicketkeeper on the WI team for 33 consecutive Test matches. His deportment, presence of mind, understanding of the game, plus his popularity, had grown so swiftly during that time that he was given the added responsibility of being the vice-captain to then WI skipper, the Barbadian Kraigg Brathwaite.

In late 2024 he was the vice-captain of the WI team under Brathwaite on their trip to Pakistan for a two-Test series. Lo and behold, he was unceremoniously dropped from the team for both Tests. There wasn’t a hint of trouble forecast. I understand that he was informed to improve his batting as at his position in the batting order, he was expected to produce runs.

Because he was found wanting in this department, the 26 year old, a youthful Test player by any stretch of the imagination, worked on his batting. In the only cricket possible during this time that involved first-class players, the West Indies T20 Breakout League, Da Silva led his TT Legions to championship victory over his rivals.

He showed his leadership skills, plus his effectiveness which, when added to his ambition, with a team feeding off his motivation, created a fantastic effort of durability, accompanied by the determination to win. It was strictly through perseverance and dynamism, ignited by self-confidence, driven by captain Da Silva, that earned the spoils of victory for the TT team. His batting average was in the mid-sixties in the tournament. It proved the sterling character of the individual, to win this West Indian challenge upon his return to the WI after his humiliation in Pakistan.

I’m trying to work out the reason for the removal of Da Silva after 33 Test matches and firstly, to replace him as vice-captain with Jomel Warrican, a useful spin bowler whom, however, I can’t come across any evidence in his background that he has been a captain of any representative team – unless it was in St Vincent, where he was born and is a citizen.

Even if he was being trained for the captaincy, I believe one must have experience in leadership. And, I should add, he’s 33 years old – the same age as the new captain, Roston Chase.

CWI, where are we going?

As usual, I hope for the best in our upcoming Test series against Australia, but our leadership lacks quality.