India skipper (109) crushes Trinidad and Tobago deaf cricketers in T20

India captain and batsman Virender Singh celebrates his century at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair, May 27. - Photos by Grevic Alvarado

IT continued to be a learning experience for the Trinidad and Tobago deaf cricket team as they fell to another massive loss to India in the first of three T20 matches at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair, on May 27.

On May 25, TT lost by ten wickets in a 30-over match. It was supposed to be a 50-over match, but rain shortened the contest.

India, led by skipper Virender Singh, scored a massive 250/5 in their 20 overs batting first in the T20 opener.

Singh got to his century just before India's innings came to a close, ending on 109 not out off 55 balls. The TT bowlers had no answer for the India skipper as he lashed 14 fours and two sixes.

TT's cricketers are still learning the fundamentals of the game, while India are much further along in their development as cricketers.

In response, TT could only muster 38 all out in 11 overs as India won comfortably by 212 runs.

One of the coaches of the TT team, Earnil Ryan, said his players are still coming to terms with this level of cricket.

"These players are playing professional cricket in India, they are really good...however, getting the ball rolling is one of the hardest things to do (locally)...We are looking to expand, we are looking to bring in players, start a coaching clinic."

Ryan, who interacts with the players through a sign language interpretor, said his cricketers have the right attitude.

"One of the things that is really intriguing in coaching them is that they pay attention more than a fully-abled person, because they know they are deficient of one of the senses which is hearing, so they look at you and focus on your movement, your whole body language. I really appreciate that more than anything else."

TT and India will face off in the second T20 on May 28 at 2 pm at the Oval, followed by the final match of the series on May 29 at the same time and venue.

Summarised scores: India 250/5 (20 overs) (Virender Singh 109) vs TT 38 (11 overs). India won by 212 runs.