Grieving for a dearly loved one?

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Many of us have been touched by grief. I offer this because it may resonate with some readers.

On Grief

Death of someone we loved dearly can leave us feeling empty

It casts a long shadow on the backdrop of our lives

Its unpredictability can numb

Yet they say it should propel us to live

Sometimes lost in the darkness of our thoughts

We feel helpless and hopeless

At these times action is needed

We gently encourage ourselves to go out into the world

Perhaps the light of day will lead the way

One small step at a time.

RENUKA RIA MARAJ

via e-mail