Good moveby Ministerof Transport

Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Eli Zakour - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I like what Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Eli Zakour is selling. This rubber hits the road, feet on the ground, walking the factory managerial and leadership style should not only be encouraged, but also implemented by all his ministerial peers.

Zakour has taken an unprecedented stance by refusing to use his entitled Priority Bus Route (PBR) pass. He argues that by experiencing the roadways and traffic as an ordinary citizen he can better understand, address and correctly steward his role.

Unfortunately, the mandate to serve us, the people, is lost on many of our elected and appointed leaders today. Many live lives very distinct from those whom their decisions directly impact. They are shielded and isolated from the consequences (and sometimes nuisances) that their policies, actions or inactions create.

No reasonable person believed the former prime minister tightened his belt in the same way he expected us to, nor did anyone believe for a second that Colm Imbert was “vex with himself” regarding the increasing fuel costs.

But Zakour says that his tenure of service will be different. That he will acquaint himself with the same experience on the roadways as the average driver. And simply put, I'm all for it.

Now we’ll have someone in a position to enact change experiencing the rote morning creep towards the capital. This may lead them to support work-from-home legislation.

Now they, too, can feel the danger of the westbound rightmost lane being abruptly halved at every stop; from Tacarigua to St Augustine. Leading them to enquire why the turning-lane traffic signal isn't lengthened at pick-up and drop-off times.

Now they can join us in the defensive driving required to avoid the many potholes that riddle our nation's roads. Urging them to offer aid or help streamline the repair work that the boroughs and counties do.

Maybe, just maybe, when those in positions to enact change experience the same delays, inconveniences and lacklustre customer service, then we can see real positive and lasting change taking place.

So go ahead, minister, because it sounds good to me. Keep left, except when overtaking, tune in to your favourite talk show, lean back and get comfortable, because it's gonna be a long ride.

JON HUBERT BRISTOL

Arima