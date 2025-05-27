Glasgow willing to be NCC chair if offered

Randy Glasgow -

Promoter Randy Glasgow said he was endorsed by some to serve as National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman, and, if asked, he would do so.

In a phone interview on May 23, Glasgow spoke about serving as well as hopes that the commission would be “restructured” to become more efficient.

One endorsement came from Congress of the People (COP) founding member and activist Wendell Eversley, he said.

Glasgow added he was ready to serve in any capacity although he was yet to be contacted by any government official.

“If I get a call, I’d be happy to serve, in any capacity,” he said.

There has been no word as yet from the ministry on any person tipped for the chairmanship. However, it is being said that a possible consideration might be a top female soca performer.

On May 23, Glasgow told Newsday he wanted to ensure NCC would not be solely reliant on the government and that was something only a promoter knew how to do.

He also shared what he hoped would happen with major soca competitions like Soca Monarch or Ultimate Soca Champion. He would like to see a separate category for regional and international artistes in those competitions.

He believes, however, major prizes should be exclusively for local artistes.

“If the government is sponsoring or is part of a soca competition or so on, and prizes are a million and so on, it is in our best interest to make sure that money stays at home.

“What we are saying: within the competition, have a category for our friends in the Caribbean.”

However, Glasgow remained largely concerned with how the commission was being managed and its current structure.

“Everyone knows that for years upon years upon years, the government has been spending money with NCC and our country is at a time where oil and gas revenues are declining.

“Now, more than ever, is the time for Carnival to pay dividends to the government and people.”

Glasgow said he was not convinced of that when told Carnival brought millions of dollars to the country.

“I am not seeing the hard data. You want to know if it is said because of convenience. Someone is running for an election, so they run and say it to get the popular vote.”

The last PNM administration announced Carnival generated over $668 million and had over 41,000 air arrivals.

Yet Glasgow believes that not enough details are given on exactly how that money was generated.

“You know how much the hotels made from Carnival? Nobody knows. The taxi drivers? The restaurants? Things are being said but you want to see data being more specific.”

But what was known was government’s spend, Glasgow said.

“The time has come where the government cannot give the statutory bodies from NCC millions and millions to invest in something and a lot of people are convinced the returns aren’t there.”

He called for a more business-minded approach to Carnival.

The constant erection of Carnival infrastructure like the North Stand was a waste of money and “made no sense,” he said.

Glasgow applauded Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s stance in demanding greater transparency from agencies that receive state funding.

There were different points of view when asked if restructuring might marginalise some if a more business-minded approach is taken, he said.

He argued that the argument that NCC was about the growth and development of Carnival rather than tangible monetary returns was valid but, “One thing makes sense, but there are other things you have to be concerned about.

“Every country that runs a Carnival does it to make money.”

He said government-run tents were often empty and that indicated something was wrong.

“Many nights calypsonians were singing to no one in the tents. You cannot tell me the thing going forward. Something is lacking in the mix.

“As a body given the responsibility to spend large amounts of money, you have to fix your product. You have to market your product.

“Your job in Carnival should not only be to hand Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO) a cheque, hand TT Carnival Bands Association (TTCBA) a cheque and Pan Trinbago a cheque, they have their events, and when they collect, they collect.

“Something is wrong with the system.”

He called for NCC to have a marketing group or department to ensure TT’s culture was properly sold and he compared it to Jamaica’s marketing engine.

“I want to make my contribution, for all the years I went to school for entertainment business and promoting. I know where I sit, I’d make a different kind of NCC leader,” he said.

In a May 23 media report, Persad-Bissessar said at a post-cabinet press conference that cabinet had approved appointments to several state boards and names would be made public once the confirmation process was completed.