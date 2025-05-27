From Telangana with love

Anna-Lise Nanton - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: A letter to TT, from Telangana, India – with love.

My dearest TT,

From the vibrant soul of Telangana in southern India, I write to you surrounded by warmth, tradition, and a sunshine that feels so familiar, almost like a piece of home travelled here with me.

Though we’re worlds apart, I often glimpse pieces of home through the welcoming smiles of the Telangana people, their shared sense of community and the vibrant colours and energy which occupy every space.

Telangana is a state where heritage walks hand in hand with innovation. Here in Hyderabad, fondly known as "Cyberabad," global tech giants shape the future alongside centuries-old culture. It brought to mind our own forward stride: TT is building the largest solar farm in the Caribbean and Latin America – aptly named Project Lara, in honour of our national cricket hero, Brian Lara. It’s more than a project; it’s a symbol of how we, too, are shaping a cleaner, brighter tomorrow.

What truly moved me, though, is the role of women in both our nations. In Telangana, women lead through self-help groups, running businesses and changing lives in rural villages.

I also visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre where advanced technology is used to ensure the safe mobility of women. It’s an empowering model which resonates with my work at The Shelter in TT, where I serve as the youngest board member, offering support, safety, and new beginnings for women in crisis.

While I've met so many strong women here in Telangana, how could I not mention the pride I feel when I said that in TT the top three national offices are held by women – our President, our Prime Minister, and our Leader of the Opposition. This is not just representation; it’s inspiration.

Telangana and TT also share a deep spiritual heartbeat, with festivals like Bathukamma which resonate here with our own Divali, Hosay, and Christmas. Both places celebrate life with colour, music, food, and faith while embracing diversity as strength and intertwining tradition with innovation.

One of the most exciting common threads? Cricket. The love for the game here is electric and, yes, I learned that Bhuwaneshwar Kumar is just one of Telangana’s bowling gems. Imagine my joy when I shared that I’ve met and personally know Brian Lara and Dwayne Bravo, not realising just how legendary they are here in India. These outstanding sportsmen are more than athletes. They’re literally like gods to cricket lovers across this country. And just like us, the people of Telangana cheer them with unmatched passion.

Education, too, brings us together. Telangana is advancing fast in tech-enabled classrooms, and I’m thrilled to explain that TT is launching a national programme to provide every schoolchild with a laptop powered by AI tools to ensure no child is left behind, regardless of background or learning style. Telangana children are already benefiting from similar policies.

As I walk the streets of the city through bustling bazaars and peaceful temples, I carry the heart of TT with me. The experience here has already touched me deeply. From witnessing incredible architectural marvels to experiencing ancient spiritual traditions, to learning more about innovative and advanced technologies, this truly is a remarkable place. My mind has been opened, my heart has been filled, and my dreams have expanded.

To all my fellow Trinidadians/Tobagonians, while you continue to follow my journey, my story, my successes, I do hope you too can come visit this special place. Come see its beauty, its people, its innovation. Telangana will forever hold a special place in my heart and I know it will in yours, too.

With all my love and pride.

ANNA-LISE NANTON

Miss World TT 2025