Ewa Afrika presents the The Conscious Runway on June 1

Richard Young, creative director of Ewa Afrika. -

On June 1 the Winifred Atwell Auditorium at the Queen’s Hall comes alive when the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT) presents The Conscious Runway.

A media release said, 20 visionary designers will converge to present fashion with a cause and couture with a conscience.

This year’s Ewa Afrika... Conscious Threads gathers a cast of creatives from Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean and Ghana, whose collections speak volumes without uttering a word.

The featured designers are The Cloth, Zadd & Eastman, Dominique La Roche, Sheldon Warner, Elizabeth Lucas, Elizabeth Francis, Mark Eastman, Hannah Charles, Xoana Designs, Euphoric Designs (Tobago), Harvey Robertson, Ebony Rose, Yesa Designs (Tobago), Exclusively Abstract, Sonia Noel (Guyana), CIA’s Fashions, Akilah’s Jewellery, Christian Boucaud, Haylooks Fashion (Ghana), Charisma (Ghana) and Be You Apparel.

“Each piece is more than an outfit; it’s a manifesto of identity, sustainability, and artistic sovereignty. The collections channel Afrocentric elegance, diasporic resilience, and the Caribbean’s spirited reinterpretation of ancestral memory”, the release said.

Conscious Threads seeks to elevate Caribbean design as a global force, rich in storytelling, intentional in its sustainability, fierce in its pride and inherently African in its ethos.

Creative director Richard Young said, “Fashion is no longer silent. It speaks, it stands, it resists. And it shines," as he prepares to direct his fourth instalment of Ewa Afrika.

Executive director at ESCTT Zakiya Uzoma Wadada sees this year’s iteration as “a historic convergence, where design becomes declaration and garments become guardians of our cultural truth”, especially channelling this year’s ESCTT’s theme, “shaping sustainable futures through reparatory justice.”

In a briefing with designers Young advised them to “let your artisanal practices become a movement stitched into every seam and let your participation in Conscious Threads affirm the power of creative resistance.”

The show will feature performances by 3canal, Terri Lyons, Naomi Abiola and Deon Baptiste, Abeo Jackson and Conrad Parris.

Prelude is 4 pm and the presentation starts at 5 pm.