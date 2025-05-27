Equestrian athletes show skills at Special Olympics National Games

Chike Sam, riding Anesta at the Special Olympics TT National Games at the TT Police Service Mounted Branch, St James, on May 25. -

SPECIAL Olympics TT athletes showcased their skills on their four-legged friends when the equestrian leg of the National Games was held at the TT Police Service Mounted Branch, St James, on May 25.

Half of the events on the day involved shapes, which means the athletes must ride horses along a course while picking up different shapes, such as circles and squares. The athletes must put all the identical shapes together.

Zachary Tyrell of Palmeras, riding Jayla, won event one, the first of six developmental shapes events on the day for athletes learning the sport.

Reece Mohammed on top Hannibal finished second, also representing Palmeras.

Imani Price of Immortelle, on-board Harry, finished third.

Jayla and Harry were the standout horses on the day in the developmental shapes, winning three events each.

Jabari Baird (Harry) of New Beginning; Zaiden Birchwood (Jayla) of Palmeras; New Beginning's Jonathan Hugging (Jayla); Giovanni Sutherland (Harry) of Immortelle; and Stefan Ayoung (Harry) of Kidspace were also victorious on the day.

The balance and concentration of athletes were put to the test in the developmental ball and spoon event. Competitors in these events were required to balance a ball on a spoon while controlling the horse.

Jadon King (Jayla) and Rhian King (Ichabod), both of Lady Hochoy Vocational Centre, won ball and spoon events.

Working trail events and dressage events were also held. The dressage included more experienced athletes with Elijah Patrick (Hannibal) of Goodwill Industries and Chike Sam (Anesta) of Independents winning their respective events.

Last weekend, athletics and powerlifting took place also.

Action shifts to Tobago on May 28 for football, athletics and bocce.

Equestrian results:

Developmental shapes

Event one

Zachary Tyrell (Jayla), Palmeras; Reece Mohammed (Hannibal), Palmeras; Imani Price (Harry), Immortelle; Aiden Gooding (Ichabod), Palmeras; Rebecca Peake (Jedi), Life Centre.

Event two

Jabari Baird (Harry), New Beginning; Aidan Anmolsingh (Ichabod), Kidspace; Aden Burke (Harry), New Beginning; Sarah Mohammed (Jedi), Life Centre; Romana Dillon (Jayla), Lady Hochoy.

Event three

Zaidan Birchwood (Jayla), Palmeras; Jenai Scope (Ichabod), Palmeras; Bryce Ramlal (Hannibal), Kidspace; Jean-Luc Salvary (Harry), Kidspace; Nikita McPherson (Jedi), Immortelle.

Event four

Jonathan Hugging (Jayla), New Beginning; Antonio Charles (Harry), Immortelle; Shomai Adams (Hannibal), Immortelle; Aaron Lewis (Ichabod), Palmeras; Naomi Salandy (Jedi), Palmeras.

Event five

Giovanni Sutherland (Harry), Immortelle; Sarah Ramdial (Jayla), Immortelle; Christina Martin (Ichabod), Immortelle; Marlon Monroe (Jedi), St Ann's Hospital; Emmanuel Phillips (Hannibal); St Ann's Hospital.

Event six

Stefan Ayoung (Harry), Kidspace; Sarah Persad (Jedi), Lady Hochoy; Sion Achille (Ichabod), New Beginning; Zayden Birchwood (Hannibal); Palmeras.

Developmental ball and spoon

Event seven

Jadon King (Jayla), Lady Hochoy; Liam O'Brian (Ichabod), Kidspace; Kymani Edwards (Harry), Kidspace; Aaliyah Cadet (Hannibal), Lady Hochoy.

Event eight

Rhian King (Ichabod), Lady Hochoy; Khalifa Gilbert (Jayla), Lady Hochoy; Nemuel Hunter (Hannibal), Lady Hochoy; Nathan Joseph (Harry), St Ann's Hospital.

CS working trail

Event nine

Daniel Texiera (Ichabod), Immortelle; Jayden Dempster (Harry), Palmeras; Andres Granville (Hannibal), Independents.

Event ten

Caden Edwards (Ichabod), New Beginning; Jelani Huggins (Jayla), Palmeras; Dario Jacob (Harry), Life Centre.

Cl dressage test two (walk)

Event 11

Elijah Patrick (Hannibal), Goodwill; Elijah Obed (Jason), Goodwill; Christina Edwards (Jedi), New Beginning; Kelly Simmons (Anesta); Independents; Patrice Pennie (Ichabod), Palmeras.

Bl dressage test one (walk/trot)

Event 12

Chike Sam (Anesta), Independents; Ann Faith Mc Kensie (Jason), Independents; Destiny Jones (Jedi), Independents.