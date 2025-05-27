Equestrian athletes show skills at Special Olympics National Games
SPECIAL Olympics TT athletes showcased their skills on their four-legged friends when the equestrian leg of the National Games was held at the TT Police Service Mounted Branch, St James, on May 25.
Half of the events on the day involved shapes, which means the athletes must ride horses along a course while picking up different shapes, such as circles and squares. The athletes must put all the identical shapes together.
Zachary Tyrell of Palmeras, riding Jayla, won event one, the first of six developmental shapes events on the day for athletes learning the sport.
Reece Mohammed on top Hannibal finished second, also representing Palmeras.
Imani Price of Immortelle, on-board Harry, finished third.
Jayla and Harry were the standout horses on the day in the developmental shapes, winning three events each.
Jabari Baird (Harry) of New Beginning; Zaiden Birchwood (Jayla) of Palmeras; New Beginning's Jonathan Hugging (Jayla); Giovanni Sutherland (Harry) of Immortelle; and Stefan Ayoung (Harry) of Kidspace were also victorious on the day.
The balance and concentration of athletes were put to the test in the developmental ball and spoon event. Competitors in these events were required to balance a ball on a spoon while controlling the horse.
Jadon King (Jayla) and Rhian King (Ichabod), both of Lady Hochoy Vocational Centre, won ball and spoon events.
Working trail events and dressage events were also held. The dressage included more experienced athletes with Elijah Patrick (Hannibal) of Goodwill Industries and Chike Sam (Anesta) of Independents winning their respective events.
Last weekend, athletics and powerlifting took place also.
Action shifts to Tobago on May 28 for football, athletics and bocce.
Equestrian results:
Developmental shapes
Event one
Zachary Tyrell (Jayla), Palmeras; Reece Mohammed (Hannibal), Palmeras; Imani Price (Harry), Immortelle; Aiden Gooding (Ichabod), Palmeras; Rebecca Peake (Jedi), Life Centre.
Event two
Jabari Baird (Harry), New Beginning; Aidan Anmolsingh (Ichabod), Kidspace; Aden Burke (Harry), New Beginning; Sarah Mohammed (Jedi), Life Centre; Romana Dillon (Jayla), Lady Hochoy.
Event three
Zaidan Birchwood (Jayla), Palmeras; Jenai Scope (Ichabod), Palmeras; Bryce Ramlal (Hannibal), Kidspace; Jean-Luc Salvary (Harry), Kidspace; Nikita McPherson (Jedi), Immortelle.
Event four
Jonathan Hugging (Jayla), New Beginning; Antonio Charles (Harry), Immortelle; Shomai Adams (Hannibal), Immortelle; Aaron Lewis (Ichabod), Palmeras; Naomi Salandy (Jedi), Palmeras.
Event five
Giovanni Sutherland (Harry), Immortelle; Sarah Ramdial (Jayla), Immortelle; Christina Martin (Ichabod), Immortelle; Marlon Monroe (Jedi), St Ann's Hospital; Emmanuel Phillips (Hannibal); St Ann's Hospital.
Event six
Stefan Ayoung (Harry), Kidspace; Sarah Persad (Jedi), Lady Hochoy; Sion Achille (Ichabod), New Beginning; Zayden Birchwood (Hannibal); Palmeras.
Developmental ball and spoon
Event seven
Jadon King (Jayla), Lady Hochoy; Liam O'Brian (Ichabod), Kidspace; Kymani Edwards (Harry), Kidspace; Aaliyah Cadet (Hannibal), Lady Hochoy.
Event eight
Rhian King (Ichabod), Lady Hochoy; Khalifa Gilbert (Jayla), Lady Hochoy; Nemuel Hunter (Hannibal), Lady Hochoy; Nathan Joseph (Harry), St Ann's Hospital.
CS working trail
Event nine
Daniel Texiera (Ichabod), Immortelle; Jayden Dempster (Harry), Palmeras; Andres Granville (Hannibal), Independents.
Event ten
Caden Edwards (Ichabod), New Beginning; Jelani Huggins (Jayla), Palmeras; Dario Jacob (Harry), Life Centre.
Cl dressage test two (walk)
Event 11
Elijah Patrick (Hannibal), Goodwill; Elijah Obed (Jason), Goodwill; Christina Edwards (Jedi), New Beginning; Kelly Simmons (Anesta); Independents; Patrice Pennie (Ichabod), Palmeras.
Bl dressage test one (walk/trot)
Event 12
Chike Sam (Anesta), Independents; Ann Faith Mc Kensie (Jason), Independents; Destiny Jones (Jedi), Independents.
