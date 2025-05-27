Decentralising long overdue

THE EDITOR: For decades, the decentralisation of government offices has been widely discussed, but meaningful progress has yet to be made. It is time to move beyond talk and take decisive action to make this long-overdue transition a reality.

Relocating government offices out of Port of Spain offers clear advantages for the nation. Rental costs in outlying areas are significantly lower, which will mean substantial savings for the state. It would also help ease the severe traffic congestion faced by thousands of commuters daily, reducing stress and improving the overall quality of life.

A less congested Port of Spain would result in better air quality, improved mobility, and a more inviting environment for tourism and leisure activities. Overall, these changes would enhance the city’s appeal and benefit public health.

Decentralisation also provides an important opportunity to stimulate economic growth in less developed areas. Encouraging investment, creating jobs, and improving infrastructure outside the capital city would promote balanced regional development.

At the May 22 post-Cabinet media briefing, the Prime Minister highlighted the high cost of government rentals, many of which operate under expired leases and lack proper fire, health, and safety certifications. This situation underscores the urgent need for stronger oversight and a thorough review of rental agreements.

Moreover, discussions about rent control should not be confined solely to government leases. The discussions must also extend to the private rental market to protect vulnerable citizens from exploitative and unsafe living or working conditions.

Additionally, the expansion of remote work and the acceleration of public service digitisation offer practical, forward-looking solutions to reduce the government’s reliance on physical office space. These strategies can significantly lower operational costs while enhancing efficiency, flexibility, and convenience for both public servants and the citizens they serve.

The rationale for decentralisation is both clear and compelling. What is required now is the political will and steadfast commitment to implementation – qualities I am confident this new administration will demonstrate in due course.

LEISHA S DHORAY

