Debate short-circuited

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks at the ceremonial opening of Parliament. - Faith Ayoung

PARLIAMENT is about giving citizens a say. So, it is a supreme irony that ordinary citizens had no real chance to have meaningful contemplation of key appointments made by both the government and the opposition ahead of the ceremonial opening of Parliament on May 23.

It was an event high on pomp and ceremony but low on transparency despite how long it had been expected: the identities of the Speaker and the PNM senators were shrouded in mystery until the very last moment.

Even President Christine Kangaloo only saw it fit to tell the country she had replaced seven of the nine Independents mere hours before the sitting – making the entire day’s proceedings take on the aura of a fait accompli on all sides.

A poor signal was sent.

When it comes to transparency, nobody can accuse the Prime Minister of shying away from media questions. At her first post-cabinet briefings, Ms Persad-Bissessar, 73, has fielded endless queries. She has been busy settling down to governance and dealing with a host of complex public policy matters and appointments.

In today’s world, the Speaker, who dons long, flowing, colonial-era robes, and who must walk behind the silver mace upon entering the chamber, might seem like a quaint, almost irrelevant figure in the wider scheme of things.

But the role’s importance is suggested by its name. Without a post-holder who holds the requisite authority and impartiality, the ability of all citizens to be heard in the chamber is imperilled. That is no small thing.

Indeed, so important is the role that Ms Persad-Bissessar, when in opposition in 2020, objected to the re-election of Bridgid Annisette-George, outlining her party’s position ahead of time, and putting forward its own choice. This month, no such opportunity was afforded to Pennelope Beckles, who later remarked to this newspaper of the announcement of well-respected lawyer Jagdeo Singh, “I would have preferred that we knew about it before.”

However, the same could also be said about Ms Beckles and her approach to appointing losing general election candidates to the Senate. True, these appointments can be revoked.

And the Opposition Leader is perhaps more concerned now with shoring up her own position within Balisier House ahead of an internal election. But that is exactly why PNM members might have appreciated dialogue ahead of time.

All these officials have legal powers that give them final say. But is that what we mean, really and truly, by democracy ­­– the exercise of bare legal minimums without consideration for what the public might think?

Grandiloquent speeches were given by all on Friday about serving the electorate. But was the silence that occurred leading up to the sitting the true harbinger of what is to come in the 13th Parliament?