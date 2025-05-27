Cop charged with theft of bulletproof vest granted $150k bail

- File photo

An Arouca police constable has appeared before a High Court master charged with the theft of a bulletproof vest, which allegedly went missing from the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) operation response unit in Aranguez, earlier in May.

PC Justin Simmons, 34, of Sangre Grande, appeared before Master Rehanna Hosein, charged with simple larceny of government property. He was granted $150,000 bail. The matter was transferred to the Port of Spain magistrates’ court, and Simmons will appear there on June 25. He is represented by attorney Terry Boyer.

Simmons is alleged to have stolen the Point Blank bulletproof vest, valued at $2,660, between April 28 and May 23.

According to police reports, an officer assigned to GEB reported that he secured his police-issued vest inside his lock at the ORU base at Garden Road, Aranguez, on April 30, before going on vacation leave. After returning to duty on May 2, he checked his locker and discovered the vest missing.

A week later, three officers at the GEB also reported their lockers had been broken into between the evening of May 8 and the morning of May 9.

Among the items they reported missing were digital camouflage pants, utility belts, identification cards, rapid assault camouflage jackets, dump pouches, pistol holsters, $1,160 in cash, debit and credit cards, national identification cards, and other personal items.

Earlier in May, two police officers were given the all-clear to pursue a lawsuit over being transferred from GEB after they were interrogated over police uniforms that went missing from an office in May 2024.

According to court filings, several GEB uniforms went missing from the unit’s headquarters in Aranguez and the Prime Minister’s Guard Unit (at the Office of the Prime Minister) in May 2024, but no report was made against them, nor were they told they were suspects. However, their lawsuit said they formed the opinion that their transfers were linked to the alleged theft of the uniforms.

On May 17, acting DCP Operations Curt Simon ordered an audit into all police uniforms, vehicles and computers belonging to the police service. His order came after the most recent reports of theft at the GEB base.