Carib debuts premium beer in India as it marks 75th anniversary

Carib brand ambassadors at a Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain reception in October, 2024. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

CARIB Brewery has officially launched its Carib Premium Strong Beer in India, crossing a significant milestone in its international expansion strategy.

The announcement came in statement from Carib on May 26, detailing the brand’s entry into one of the world’s largest beer markets through a partnership with Indian distiller Globus Spirits Ltd.

The move coincides with Carib Brewery’s 75th anniversary and aligns with its ongoing push to establish a greater international footprint.

The beer is being produced locally in India through GLOBUS ANSA Private Ltd, a joint venture between Globus Spirits and Carib Brewery’s parent company, ANSA McAL.

"At Globus Spirits, we’ve always believed in crafting experiences that transcend borders – and Carib Premium Strong Beer is a perfect reflection of that belief," said Shekhar Swarup, joint managing director of Globus Spirits.

"This launch is not just about introducing a new beer to India, it’s about celebrating the spirit of two vibrant cultures united by their love for cricket, bold flavours and good times.

“Partnering with ANSA McAL has allowed us to bring the legacy of the Caribbean to Indian shores in a way that feels both authentic and refreshingly local."

The product is being introduced in the cities of Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

Developed for the Indian market, Carib Premium Strong Beer features an eight per cent alcohol by volume. It has medium body and crisp, floral finish.

The brewery said the beer was designed to complement India’s bold and spicy cuisine.

The launch represents a tangible step in Carib Brewery’s stated ambition to capture new international markets.

In October, Carib Brewery’s managing director (international and business development) Adrian Sabga told Business Day the company was committed to future growth in overseas markets while maintaining its regional stronghold.

Sabga had identified India and Greece as key targets by the end of 2025, supported by Carib’s recent $200 million investment in an upgraded production line in Champs Fleurs.

The facility, opened in May 2024, increased the brewery’s production capacity and enabled it to better meet local demand while scaling up exports.

Sabga acknowledged the complexities of international expansion, including regulatory challenges, logistics and consumer preferences.

However, he said Carib’s “unique Caribbean flavour, innovative branding, and strong focus on quality” positioned it well in competitive markets.

The launch in India builds on Carib’s strategy to limit its carbon footprint and logistical costs by producing beer closer to new and emerging markets.

Sabga said last year that “working with our global partners to have certain popular Carib products produced in their local markets” was a deliberate move to improve sustainability and efficiency.

Carib Brewery, founded in 1947, has long held a leading position in the Caribbean, with Guyana its largest market by volume.

The company has also established operations in Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, and Florida, USA – the latter serving both the US market and as a distribution hub for Latin America and cruise lines.

Sabga said by the end of 2025, Carib’s beverages could also be produced in Europe and Canada.

Carib Brewery’s parent, ANSA McAL, had announced in April 2024 official plans to introduce the Carib brand to India through the Globus ANSA joint venture.

The conglomerate described the partnership as “a momentous milestone” and said it aimed to “revolutionise the beer industry in India, with the iconic Carib brand proudly leading the charge.”

Carib’s latest statement framed the India launch as more than a commercial venture, positioning it as a cultural exchange fuelled by the shared love of cricket, cuisine and community.

"Whether you’re heading to India for a match, a wedding, or an adventure, Carib Premium Strong Beer is your invitation to experience the best of two worlds, in one can," it said.

The company also hinted at further diversification, with Sabga previously noting Carib’s plans to expand into non-alcoholic and craft beer categories locally and internationally.