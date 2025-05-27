Borde Narve man critical after being beaten with piece of wood

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A 32-year-old Borde Narve man was warded in critical condition at the San Fernando General Hospital after he was attacked by a man with a piece of wood.

A police report said the man was walking along Cipero Road, Borde Narve around 2.30 pm on May 26, when he stopped to talk to a neighbour near the scale yard. He was approached by a man known to him, who was holding a piece of wood and an argument broke out.

The man allegedly hit the victim on his head with the piece of wood. He was taken to the hospital via ambulance where he underwent emergency surgery before being warded in the ICU. Doctors told investigators the victim suffered a broken jaw, fractured skull and had bleeding in his brain.

Police were unable to find the suspect and are collecting CCTV footage. Investigations are ongoing.