Bodoe looking to improve health services

Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe, righ, interacts with Dr Michael Taylor of The Health and Nutrition Association at the opening of the U Health and Wellness Exposition at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on Tuesday. PHOTO BY GREVIC ALVARADO - GREVIC ALVARADO

HEALTHCARE services nationwide are set for major upgrades as the Ministry of Health moves to tackle longstanding issues in accessibility and patient care.

Among the plans: longer opening hours at health centres, an expanded Chronic Disease Assistance Programme (CDAP), and the long-anticipated operationalisation of the Couva Children’s Hospital.

Minister of Health Dr Lackram Bodoe outlined these priorities as he delivered the feature address at the U Health and Wellness Expo at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on Tuesday May 27.

He said the ministry is pressing ahead with a food labelling policy to clearly advise consumers when products are high in sugar, salt and unhealthy fats – part of a broader national strategy to address rising rates of childhood obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

“This event arrives at a time when our nation and indeed the world are grappling with a dual epidemic: the rise of non-communicable diseases and alarming rates of childhood obesity,” Bodoe told the audience.

He said government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar, has made addressing these issues a national priority.

“Our government intends to explore front-of-package labelling…we must give our families and young people the information they need to make healthier choices because informed choices save lives.”

Health centres will soon offer extended operating hours and will be open on Saturdays to improve access to both clinical and preventative care, the minister announced.

“We recognise that prevention is better than cure. This is why we are committed to reintroducing extended opening hours at health centres thereby increasing accessibility to preventative healthcare services,” he said.

Turning to infrastructure, Bodoe confirmed plans to open the long-delayed Couva Children’s Hospital are moving ahead.

In closing his address, he called on young people to embrace healthier lifestyles and make full use of the opportunities presented by health expos like U Health and Wellness.

“To the students and youth here today: you are not just the audience of this expo – you are its reason. Take full advantage of this opportunity. Ask questions. Explore ideas. Discover the power you have to take charge of your own health and influence your families, schools and communities for the better,” he urged.

After the event, Bodoe told reporters that he had recently toured the children's hospital along with a ministerial team to assess the conditions. “Everyone seems to be excited about the opening of the Couva Children’s Hospital,” Bodoe said.

“As you will remember, it is a 220-bed facility. A preliminary tour was done by myself and a team from the ministry two weeks ago, and that really was to do a status report.”

This visit was to verify the hospital’s current assets and identify any gaps before the hospital could become operational. A report has since been submitted to the PM for review.

“The prime minister and government will determine how the Couva Hospital will be rolled out in terms of providing services, but we give the assurance it will be opened.”

Addressing challenges within the health sector, Bodoe admitted his immediate concerns include longstanding financial issues and public frustration with delays in healthcare services.

“I haven’t crossed a month as yet, but my key concerns would be the outstanding debts at the ministry, especially to suppliers – one of the key things,” he said, adding that while he did not have the exact figures on hand, he believes the debt stands at around $400 million.

“I’m also concerned with…whether over the last ten years, the $8 billion spent in the health sector provided value for money. My biggest concern as minister is that we’ve had complaints from citizens about access to timely healthcare, long waiting times, both in casualty and for surgeries. Those are things we’re trying to address in the very short term,” Bodoe added.

Bodoe announced that the CDAP programme would be expanded, with an increase in both the quantity and quality of medication available to the public.