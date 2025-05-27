Bodoe: Health Ministry monitoring new covid19 variant

Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe. - File photo

THE MINISTRY of Health is closely monitoring the spread of a new covid19 variant, NB.1.8.1, which has surfaced in China and spread to the United States in recent days.

Speaking to reporters at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, on May 27, Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe said his ministry was aware of the variant’s emergence and was seeking technical guidance.

In a terse response, Bodoe said, “That has been noted and at the moment, I am getting advice from the epidemiological division of the Ministry of Health.”

NB.1.8.1, a sublineage of the omicron variant JN.1, was recently identified among travellers arriving at US airports, including in New York, California and Washington.

The World Health Organization has classified it as a "variant under monitoring," noting early signs of increased transmissibility.

There’s no current evidence suggesting it causes more severe illness than previous strains.

Typical symptoms include sore throat, cough, fever, fatigue, and congestion – consistent with other omicron variants.

The Ministry of Health has not yet announced any policy changes but is expected to provide updates as more data becomes available.