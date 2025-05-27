Bharatiya Vidya Sansthaan celebrates Hindi poetry, music

Dr Kadambari Adeshji, left, Dr Vivek Shanker Adeshji and Minister of Justice Devesh Maharaj. -

The Bharatiya Vidya Sansthaan celebrated Saanskritik Divas (BVS) on May 24 at the Shri Adesh Ashram, Aranguez. This is a day honoring Indian culture based on Hindi poetry and musical selections from the poet, professor Hari Shanker Adeshji.

A media release said, BVS was founded in 1966, where the fruits of Bharat Mata (Mother India) blossomed and Hindi, Indian philosophy and authentic Indian classical music flourished. For over 58 years the work of Adeshji and Dr Nirmala Adeshji has continued to thrive.

Guest speaker, Devesh Maharaj, Minister of Justice and Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General, was present at the event. Maharaj acknowledged his heritage, reminiscing about the 1980s, his meetings with Adeshji, and the work that BVS has done for Indian culture in TT.

He also extended best wishes on behalf of the Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. He was impressed with the calibre of the programme and spoke about the country’s utilisation of moral stories and culture for children, the release said.

Dr Vivek Shanker Adeshji continues his parents' legacy and shared the pearls of Indian culture with the world.

He officially released the first edition of the English series The Ocean and the River, translated from the writings of Adeshji, Sagar Aur Sarita. It contains special messages of morals and values for children.

Vivek Shanker Adeshji talked about the wealth of Indian culture in Trinidad, one of the largest populations of Indians outside of India. He also discussed the future and the impressionable minds of the children present, encouraging them to continue in character-building ventures, the release said.

As part of the programme children were tasked with dressing up as their dream professions and saying it in Hindi. The hall was filled with future doctors, lawyers, engineers, accountants, etc.

Paar Jaana, a poetry selection, penned by Adeshji in 1954 from the book Nirasha was read by Dr Kadambari Adeshji. The poem highlights the confidence in moving forward despite the obstacles and hardships one encounters. The recording can be streamed on Spotify and various other streaming platforms.

The programme resonated deeply with many participants, as it served as a tribute to this significant period of cultural remembrance. The programme's highlight was the Shri Raam bhajan sung by Dr Kadambari Adeshji, the release said.

The event highlighted the profound roots of Indian heritage within Trinidad, celebrating the enduring legacy and traditions of Indian culture in the Caribbean context.