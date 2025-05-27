Ban junk food near schools

THE EDITOR: Implementing a ban on junk food restaurants and bars within a five-mile radius of schools is a proactive step toward promoting healthier lifestyles among students. Such restrictions can help reduce the availability and temptation of unhealthy food options, addressing the growing issues of childhood obesity and related health problems.

By creating a “healthy zone” around schools we encourage families, educators, and communities to prioritise nutritious eating habits and physical activity.

This policy would also lessen peer pressure and advertising influences that often promote sugary, salty, and fatty foods. Schools can complement this effort by incorporating nutrition education into the curriculum, teaching students about making healthier choices. Additionally, encouraging local vendors to offer healthier alternative snacks and meals can foster a culture of wellness.

However, enforcement and community co-operation are vital. Proper regulation and monitoring of food outlets beyond the five-mile zone are necessary to prevent circumventions and assure compliance. Engaging stakeholders – parents, teachers, health professionals, and local businesses – in the planning and implementation process will enhance acceptance and effectiveness.

The goal is to create an environment where healthy choices are the easy choices for students, leading to better health outcomes and a healthier future generation. While not a stand-alone solution, zoning restrictions combined with education and community involvement can significantly contribute to combating the obesity epidemic and fostering a culture of wellness in our society.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via-e-mail