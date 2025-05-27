Ameen cites neglect, tours Port of Spain, regional corporations

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Khadijah Ameen, second from left, PSA president Felisha Thomas, left, a senior police officer and city officials during a visit to the Port of Spain City Hall on May 27. - GREVIC ALVARADO

On a rain-drenched day intermittently brightened by fleeting sunlight, Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Khadijah Ameen, speaking with media in front of City Hall, Port of Spain, on May 27, reaffirmed the government's commitment to a national, multi-agency flood mitigation strategy.

Flanked by Public Services Association (PSA) president Felisha Thomas and deputy Mayor Abena Hartley, Ameen stressed the need for co-ordinated, cross-sector action to address both the underlying causes and immediate impacts of flooding across the country’s regional corporations.

Fresh from a site visit to the Diego Martin Regional Corporation earlier, Ameen said the government is blending emergency responses with long-term infrastructure solutions.

“It is my intention that as the flood mitigation programme unfolds in every region, we remain committed. We have deployed additional equipment and manpower to the most affected areas. We are taking a holistic approach.”

She issued a firm call to action for corporation heads:

“It is no longer acceptable for corporations to deflect responsibility, claiming certain areas fall under the Ministry of Works or Agriculture. This requires all hands on deck.”

During her Diego Martin tour, Ameen said her team identified areas where significantly more could be done and pledged to work closely with regional leadership to explore engineering solutions and consult stakeholders.

In San Juan/Laventille, home to flood-prone areas such as Aranguez and El Socorro, she said her ministry has already dispatched equipment and is actively identifying practical interventions.

“Each corporation is expected to prioritise their most vulnerable communities. Where engineering input is needed, we are collaborating with technical experts on project proposals.”

Beyond flood management, Ameen said she is also addressing longstanding issues in local government workplaces. Saying she met with municipal officers and PSA representatives to discuss the unacceptable conditions workers are forced to work under.

“Cramped spaces, outdated infrastructure, broken air-conditioning, mould, and leaks – some staff are literally sharing chairs. This is not an environment that fosters productivity.”

She criticised the former administration for failing to provide adequate support to local government bodies.

“Reforms cannot be about stripping workers of their rights and then blaming them for low performance. That’s not governance: that’s abdication of responsibility.”

In contrast, Ameen said the current administration is committed to a more inclusive, hands-on approach, one that prioritises both infrastructure and the people behind it.

“We’ve been forced to work with limited resources, but we’re making it work through better planning, stronger leadership, and the support of volunteers.”

She directly accused the PNM of allowing key watercourses, including the Caroni River, to fall into disrepair due to years of neglect.

“We cannot undo eight or ten years of mismanagement in two months. But we must fix what we can now.”

Ameen said a "comprehensive flood-control plan" was submitted to cabinet, outlining upgrades to floodgates, pumps, and riverbank reinforcements.

“This is about more than engineering; it’s about political will.”

Port of Spain, she noted, is receiving special attention due to its vulnerability as a coastal city. When asked whether she had the support of Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne, Ameen avoided direct comment but stressed the importance of non-partisan co-operation.

“We are rotating equipment and manpower where it’s needed most.”

She said all ongoing efforts have been executed without additional government funding.

“We’ve been operating with existing resources, allocating them more strategically. This shows what can be accomplished with competent leadership and efficient management.”

Regarding future funding, Ameen said assessments are ongoing, and top-priority projects will be integrated into the upcoming budget cycle.

Wearing all-weather gear on her visits, she underscored the value of ground-level engagement.

“We’re not standing on dry land, watching from a distance. We’re going into the most affected areas, those that flood year after year, and finding specific, evidence-based solutions.”

While many problems stem from neglected maintenance, she acknowledged that some areas require more advanced engineering fixes.

Echoing Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's prior statements on the economy, Ameen again blamed the previous government for underfunding both the ministry and regional corporations while reiterating her commitment to working with all local bodies to upgrade drainage infrastructure.

Thomas said she was present on behalf of municipal workers, many of whom have raised serious health and safety concerns in recent weeks.

“Beyond health and safety, municipal officers face unresolved issues around pay, job descriptions, and basic operational needs.”

Thomas described dilapidated buildings, unsafe firearm storage, vehicle shortages, and offices doubling as construction zones. She credited Ameen with wanting to understand the issues firsthand.

“Officers had tried resolving these issues internally, but roadblocks persisted. Eventually, they had no choice but to bring them to the PSA.”

Following the press conference, Ameen and her team toured the City Police Department. The automatic door was broken, foul odours lingered throughout the facility, and essential equipment, including shelving and chairs was visibly deteriorating.