A Window to the Past opens at Cipriani College

Simone Ramratan, left, Paul Banseelal, Cindy Seepaul and Nazim Mohammed in a scene from the play A Window to the Past. -

The Ramsingh’s are on stage with the television series stage version entitled A Window to the Past on June 7 at Cipriani Labour College, Valsayn.

A media release said the play promises three hours of great entertainment, hilarious comedy mix with a touching sentimental story.

Total Chaos producer and the playwright Paul Banseelal says this is the best version of the Ramsingh’s on stage.

The play features a cast of 17 actors including Hubert Ramlal playing the role of Scara, Artie Jerrybrandhan in the role of Dulahin, veteran actor Willard Gopaul in the role of Dr Sampath and the principal, the release said.

Paul plays Ramsingh and Simone Ramratan plays Joyce while Cindy Seepaul has the role of Sita. Young singer Katelin Sultan will perform live background music and plays the role of a guiding angel.

Other cast members are Lee Mohammed in the role of Rajesh, Jada Ramrattan as Vashti, Vaughn Sankar in the role of Suresh, and Alina Mohammed in the role of Indira. Psychie Haynes plays Shirley and Ian Wason plays William, and Nazim Mohammed plays Boysie.

The play is set in the summer of 1961, in south Trinidad and tells the story of Rajesh Ramsingh as a boy growing up in a village where fishing and estate work of cutting cane, harvesting cocoa and coffee were the only employment available. While he is surrounded by poverty and illiteracy, he soars academically at every exam at Naparima college, trying to fulfil his dream, and especially his mother’s dream of winning a scholarship to become a medical doctor. This will help him to win the approval of his childhood sweetheart, Indira’s parents, Mr Maharaj, the wealthy estate owner, the release said.

Tickets are available at the following outlets: Charran’s Bookstores – San Juan and Trincity, RIK – Price Plaza and Grand Bazaar and from members of the cast and production team.

Showtime is 7 pm.

For futher info call 468 7435.