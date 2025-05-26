Windies skipper unable to stop England's T20 sweep

England women celebrate winning the T20 series against West Indies. - England Cricket

West Indies women were swept 3-0 by hosts England after losing by 17 runs in the final T20 fixture in Chelmsford on May 26.

Hayley Matthews’ lone heroics (71 runs from 58 balls) with the bat was not enough for the maroon to grab a consolation win as they were restricted for the 127/8 in pursuit of England’s total of 144/5, in a rain-affected contest.

After winning the toss for the first time, West Indies put the hosts to bat.

Number-four batter Heather Knight (66 not out from 47 balls) and skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt (37) top scored for England, while wicketkeeper Amy Jones chipped in with 22.

Matthews shone with the ball to capture 3/32, with Zaida James (1/4) and debutant Jahzara Claxton (1/15) also among the wickets.

In reply, Windies opener Qiana Joseph fell for a first-ball duck.

Matthews, who scored a century in the first match, buckled down. However, only Raeleanna Grimmond (15) and Shabika Gajnabi (14) showed some fight with the bat as the remaining batters perished easily. Matthews hit 11 fours and one six before falling to pacer Lauren Bell in the 18th over.

Her exit made it 113 for six and effectively ended the contest, as the remaining batters struggled to maintain the required run rate .

Bell (2/11), Linsey Smith (2/25), Em Arlott (2/26) and Charlie Dean (2/26) shared the wickets.

The three-match ODI series between both nations bowls off on May 30 at Derby, with action shifting to Leicester on June 4 and Taunton on June 7.

Summarised Scores

ENGLAND WOMEN 144/5 (20) – Heather Knight 66 not out, Nat Sciver-Brunt 37, Amy Jones 22; Hayley Matthews 3/32 vs WEST INDIES WOMEN 128/7 (20) – Hayley Matthews 71, Raeleanna Grimmond 15, Shabika Gajnabi 14; Lauren Bell 2/11, Linsey Smith 2/25, Em Arlott 2/26, Charlie Dean 2/26 – England won by 17 runs