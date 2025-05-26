Six vie for TTUTA president

President of TUTTA Martin Lum Kin -

INCUMBENT Martin Lum Kin is among six challengers for the post of TTUTA president at the October 14 TTUTA national elections.

Also vying for the post are Crystal Bevin Ashe (North Eastern Education District Office), Randy Lall (Shiva Boys Hindu College), Rajdeo Mohan (Rousillac Hindu Primary School), Germaine Raymond (Chaguanas North Secondary) and Anderson Zoe (Matelot Community College).

Lum Kin was elected president in October 2022.

Adesh Dwarika, a dean at Aranguez North Secondary, is the only nominee for TTUTA first vice president.

Nigel Figaro of Tableland Secondary and Marsha Nicole Higgins of Marabella South Secondary are contesting for TTUTA second vice president.

Natasha Baran-Ramtahal (Sangre Grande Government Primary School), Barry Joel Desaine (St. Augustine South Government Primary), Sarah Alesha Khan (Bamboo Settlement Government Primary), and Kavita Ramroop (Shiva Boys’ Hindu College) are nominated for TTUTA third vice president.

The race for general secretary is between Sue-Ann Marchan of Carapo RC Primary and Meguella RK Simon on Marabella South Secondary.

Gewan Durga (Manzanilla Secondary) and Dillon Chad Harracksingh (Moruga Secondary) are vying for treasurer.