Schoolboy, 16, held in Couva stabbing released pending inquest

- File photo

The 16-year-old Couva schoolboy held in connection with the stabbing of Marabella labourer Akil Sylvester on May 23 has been released from police custody, pending a coroner’s inquest into the killing.

Newsday understands Region III homicide investigators interviewed the teenager on May 26, at the Oropouche Booking Centre, where he was being held, and instructions were given to release him pending the findings of an inquest.

The teenager was represented by duty counsel Krysan Rambert. According to initial police reports, the teen’s relative, 35, was in Couva preparing to return home when Sylvester, 36, of Old Trainline Road, Marabella, entered and accompanied her home.

When they got to the woman’s home at Issac Settlement, an argument broke out and Sylvester allegedly picked up a cutlass and began to choke and assault her. Minutes later, the woman’s teenaged son, who saw the commotion, grabbed a knife and stabbed Sylvester several times. Sylvester fell to the floor and died. The police reports said the woman, her son and another relative went to the Couva police station and reported the incident. First responders went to the scene and saw Sylvester lying on his stomach in a pool of blood in the living room. He was motionless and unresponsive, with apparent wounds to the head and back.

A district medical officer visited the scene and examined the body before ordering it be sent to the Forensic Science Centre, St James for a post retrieved a cutlass and a black-handled knife from the scene. The mother and son were taken to the Couva police station where an official report was made and teenager was detained and cautioned about the investigation. The mother and son were also taken for medical attention at the Couva District Health Facility before the teen was taken to the Oropouche Booking Centre where he remained until his release on May 26.