San Fernando Mayor: Indian Arrival Day speaks about unity

Seeta Beepath-Combie perfoms a cultural dance during Indian Arrival Day celebrations hosted by the Tobago Hindu Society at Gulf City Mall, Lowlands, Tobago, on May 24. - Visual Styles

SAN FERNANDO Mayor Robert Parris says occasions such as Indian Arrival Day demonstrate the unity that exists within Trinidad and Tobago and prevails over any challenge the country faces.

He made these comments at an Indian Arrival Day event at Krishna Mandir, San Fernando, on May 25.

Referring to the April 28 general election, Parris said, “We just experienced a very gruelling time in our country’s history, but it’s something we have to do every five years.”

The UNC won 26 constituencies in the election, the PNM secured 13 and the Tobago People’s Party won two.

He said events such as Indian Arrival Day that reflect TT’s unity and diversity, have significance in the aftermath of a general election.

The gathering applauded when Parris said, “You know something that we must all take credit for? You look around the world, TT is perhaps one of the only countries that has a perfect transition of power.”

He added this is something he often speaks about with PNM and UNC representatives in the San Fernando City Corporation.

“My philosophy in terms of politics is to serve people. It doesn’t matter, red or yellow.”

Parris said the colours of the corporation are blue and yellow.

He repeated his oath is to serve all the people of San Fernando in an equitable manner.

“Everyone deserves to be treated fairly.”

He said, “I want to make history and I make no apologies for saying that.”

Parris told the gathering an inter-faith service is something which is a feature of city week celebrations in San Fernando.

He recalled asking previously why this service was never held at the Krishna Mandir.

The gathering applauded when Parris announced the service will be held at the mandir during this year’s San Fernando City week celebrations.

While the service has been held at Catholic, Anglican and Presbyterian churches in the past, Parris said people must remember San Fernando is a melting pot of many ethnicities and religions.

“We cannot forget our East Indian brothers and sisters.”