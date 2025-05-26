Rio Cardines hungry for Trinidad and Tobago senior team football

TT's Rio Cardines in action against St Vincent and the Grenadines in an Under-20 match at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, last year. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA MEDIA - TTFA

RIO Cardines, who has received a call up to the Soca Warriors, is ready to show his worth in senior level football.

Cardines, an England-based midfielder, was selected in coach Dwight Yorke's 24-man squad to play in the Unity Cup in London, England, from May 27-31. The tournament will also feature Jamaica, Ghana and Nigeria.

Cardines, still a teenager, is eligible to play for TT through his grandparents.

He is no stranger to representing TT having done so at junior level.

"I am happy, I am excited...obviously I have played Under-17s, Under-20s; but I am ready to show it now on the senior field," Cardines told TT Football Association media.

He is enjoying the time with his new national teammates. "First training session with the boys was very welcoming, everyone was ready to go, good intensity, good quality."

Cardines, who signed for Crystal Palace recently, said the national senior call up is huge for him. "It is a massive step in my career. It is the biggest thing yet in my career. Obviously there is still more to come, but I think I am starting to reach a level that I want to maintain. I want to stay in the senior team and break into it and then keep playing, get minutes, score goals, just make everyone happy."

He said the TT fans can expect 100 percent from him. "I bring excitement, a level of intensity as well...I want to score goals and get assists and just play as well as I can for the team. It is honour to play for TT because I know the boys are trying to qualify for the (2026 Fifa) World Cup and we are close, but we just need to go over the edge. It will mean so much to the country if we could qualify as well."

TT will play Jamaica on May 27 in their opening match of the Unity Cup. If TT defeat Jamaica they would advance to the final, but will play in the third-place playoff if they fall to the Reggae Boyz. The tournament will be played at Brentford FC’s Gtech Community Stadium in West London, England.

TT squad:

Sheldon Bateau, Rio Cardines, Justin Garcia, Dantaye Gilbert, Shervohnez Hamilton, Jamal Jack, Alvin Jones, Joevin Jones, Isaiah Leacock, Isaiah Lee, Kristian Lee-Him, Kevin Molino, Reon Moore, Duane Muckette, Jelani Peters, Marvin Phillip, Daniel Phillips, Noah Powder, Andre Raymond, John-Paul Rochford, Jabari St Hillaire, Kaihim Thomas, Jesse Williams, Brent Sam.