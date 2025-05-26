Police: Help find Aliah

Aliah Charles, 14, of Princes Town was last seen on May 23 in her school uniform - Photo by TTPS

Police are seeking the public's help in locating Aliah Charles, a 14-year-old Princes Town teen last seen on May 23.

Charles is of African descent, dark brown in complexion, with a small, short build and plaited hairstyle. She was last seen wearing her school uniform.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Princes Town Police Station at 655-2231 or 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or any police station.