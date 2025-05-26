PCA investigates police killing of farmer, association head shocked over incident

Farmer Rolly "Boyie" Brown who was shot dead by police at his garden in Soogrim Trace, Chaguanas on May 23. -

Farmers’ Association president Shiraz Khan has expressed disbelief over the police killing of Chaguanas farmer Rolly Brown, describing him as a hardworking, honest man known for his sharp tongue and simple lifestyle.

“I was shocked,” Khan told Newsday on May 26. “That man farmed the old-time way: his hands were rough like old iron. He didn’t use any modern equipment.”

Brown was shot and killed by police on May 23 at his home. Khan said the burden is now on police to provide proof of whatever they are alleging Brown was involved in. Khan further claimed Brown had previously been robbed at gunpoint on two occasions at home and, despite making police reports, no investigations were ever pursued. He said the last robbery occurred in early 2024.

“He didn’t go to the market. He sold everything from his property. He had some of the best produce and a big heart. Every time I visited him, it was like going to a market. He always wanted to give me things, I had to force him to take money,” Khan recalled.

Khan questioned the account given by police.

“If he was involved in criminal activity, why was he still living in a modest one-room house with no running water or electricity?” Khan asked.

According to police, they were investigating a conspiracy to commit murder. A police report stated around 4.30 am, after what was described as "meticulous and diligent investigations," the Anti-Extortion Unit, assisted by the Central Division Task Force Area North, went to Soogrim Trace Reserve, off Endeavour Road in Chaguanas, in search of Brown, whom they claimed was known by the alias "Aki."

Police said they announced themselves on arrival, and Brown allegedly pulled a firearm and opened fire on the officers. The police returned fire, hitting Brown multiple times. He was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Brown’s family, however, disputes that he was ever known as “Aki,” insisting he was called “Boyie.”

When Newsday visited Brown’s property on May 24, it was clear he lived humbly. Located east of Heartland Plaza along Soogrim Trace, the site included a small shed where he sold produce.

His house, a 10x15-feet plywood structure, contained only the bare essentials: a bed, some toiletries, a piece of cheese, and a partially used cigar. The home lacked both running water and electricity. His nearest neighbour is about 100 meters away.

Khan, who referred to Brown as “Boyie,” also recalled that Brown was among the many farmers whose land had been bulldozed by the former People's Partnership government in 2011.

“We fought hard to get justice for that land. So, what I’ve seen in the media is news to me. If a guy was involved in criminal activity like they’re claiming, would he be living in a one-room house with no lights, no water, and a single door?” he again asked.

Khan added he hopes the truth will come out. “If the police claim to have evidence, they must present it. The family will seek justice,” he said.

Newsday also spoke with David West, head of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), on May 24. West confirmed an investigation into the killing had already begun, saying it is standard protocol following any police-involved shooting.

“We automatically launch an investigation, and an investigator has been appointed and is actively looking into the matter,” West said.

Asked whether the officer involved had been placed on administrative leave, West replied, “I have not heard any word on that as yet.” He declined to comment on whether the PCA had spoken to or visited the family, adding only, “As I said, the investigations are ongoing. I don’t want to give details at this stage.”

He emphasised the importance of officers using body-worn cameras during operations, but he could not confirm whether any were worn or if recordings were made during the incident.

Newsday made multiple attempts to contact Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander but received no response. A subsequent WhatsApp was sent asking whether officers were wearing body cameras and if any footage had been collected, but up to the time of publication, there had been no reply.