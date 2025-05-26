Nakhid: Teach African history in schools

Minister in the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs David Nakhid addresses the Black Agenda Project's African Unity Conference 2025 at the Kwame Ture Education and Development Centre, Laventille on May 25. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

Minister in the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs David Nakhid is calling for African history to be taught in schools. He made the call while speaking about Burkina Faso president Ibrahim Traore on May 25, African Liberation Day.

“We have to protect our brother Ibrahim Traore and what he teaches. We don’t have that in our schools. We can go in our schools and find out everything about Christopher Columbus, and the people who raped and pillaged our people, but tell me how many times you can read about Thomas Sankara (former Burkina Faso president who was assassinated in 1987). Tell me how many times can you read about Steve Biko, how many times can you read about Ama Naidoo? All people who contributed to the liberation of South Africa and the African continent?”

He urged those present to raise their education level and their consciousness so that remaining connected to the continent remained their goal.

Nakhid was speaking at the Black Agenda Project’s African Unity Conference 2025 on May 25, held at the Kwame Ture Education and Development Centre, Success, Laventille.

The conference and the march which followed it were in support of Traore, whose people and nation-centred initiatives in Burkina Faso have drawn the displeasure of western nations.

Nakhid said when he went to Zimbabwe in his late teens in 1987, he was told that TT is remembered as being the birthplace of George Padmore, a leader in the Pan-African movement.

He said the west often told Africans and the African diaspora that revolution was a dirty word.

“But their colonisation of Africa, the Middle East, the Caribbean was never a dirty word. They came in, raped, pillaged, plundered, built their economies and then told us we shouldn’t have that revolutionary spirit.

“They call Africa the poor continent, but if it’s so poor, why are all these white people in Africa? Why has France tried to kill Ibrahim Traore over 20 times if we are the poor continent? No, we are the rich continent. They know that. The last time I was in Africa, you can’t go through Nigeria and Africa and not bounce up two-three white people.”

Laventille West MP Kareem Marcelle called on black communities to look after the children in their communities, even if the parents did or could not.

“As an African community, we often forget it takes a village to raise a child. I am evidence of a village raising me.

“It is important for us as communities to look out for our children. I know it is not easy to say we want you to look out for our children when there are parents who don’t want you to tell their children anything, who don’t want you to correct their children, who don’t want to encourage them.

“But it is incumbent on us to step forward and take responsibility for our children and our children’s future, regardless of their parents. We also have to keep in mind that there are some parents, who even though they are parents, were not raised with good parenting, and therefore it is a cycle.”

He said he was working with the community councils in his constituency and others in the communities to deal with school children being on the street at night.

“You are seeing children walking up and down on school nights, nine, 10, 11, midnight, and they have school the next day. Sometimes they do go to school, but how do you go to school on four-five hours rest, because you would not be able to focus.

“It is the responsibility of the men and women in our community to say, ‘Young man, go inside,” regardless of if the parent wutless and don’t care what time you come inside. It is incumbent upon us to take care of our children.”

He said he remembered being left at home with his siblings on a Saturday because his parents had to work but the neighbours would keep an eye on them and make sure they did not leave the boundaries of the yard.

“If we continue to let it get out of hand, where we do not correct our young men, where we do not correct our young girls, in teaching them how to carry about themselves, in teaching basic morals and values and to be productive men and women of TT, then we will be heading toward a not too good future.”

Marcelle said community members need to put in the work and played their collective parts in uplifting children, including speaking words of affirmation to them.

“We sometimes hurt our children’s own hopes, dreams and affirmations by calling them derogatory terms when we are vexed with them, taking out our frustrations on them. If they make mistakes we say negative things about them.

“But I invite you to speak positivity into our young people. Tell them that they can be the best version of themselves, that they can dream and be the best footballer there is, the best lawyer, the best politician, whatever they want to be.”