Meighoo urges Trinidad and Tobago: Vote for Kamla again

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

UNC PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo has appealed to the population to help Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to win another election.

This one being for first place in the Caribbean Global People's Awards People's Choice 2025.

In a post on Facebook on May 25. Meighoo said Persad-Bissessar is currently fifth in the race for top honours.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves is in the number one spot.

He is followed by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Guyana President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali in second and third places respectively.

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness is in fourth place.

Mottley attended the ceremonial opening of Parliament at the Red House, Port of Spain, on May 23.

Meighoo said the deadline for citizens to vote online in this contest is May 31.

The Caribbean Global People's Awards People's Choice 2025 ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Cumberland Hotel in London on September 27.

Meighoo sent a link which people can use to vote for Persad-Bissessar.

Another post said Persad-Bissessar being the fifth candidate on this list is significant, three weeks after the UNC's general election victory on April 28.

The purpose of the awards is to celebrate Caribbean innovators, leaders and entrepreneurs who have made significant contributions across various fields.

Ali won the award in 2024.