‘Mavado’ shot dead in Sam Boucaud

- File photo

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death a 23-year-old man who was fatally shot in San Juan on May 24.

The dead man has been identified as Joneelio “Mavado” Thomas from Sixth Avenue Malick, Barataria.

Police said at about 8 pm on May 24, officers of the Santa Cruz police station got word of gunshots being heard near Sam Boucaud, San Juan. Officers responded to the report but got no information of any shooting, despite checking in Sam Boucaud, Juniper and Moraldo streets.

Police got information around 10.20 pm that a man was shot and taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital by a relative.

When police went to the hospital, doctors told them an unnamed man brought the man in, identified him as Thomas and left immediately. He was pronounced dead at 8.05pm.