Man ambushed, killed while driving in Barataria

Crime-scene investigators collect evidence at the scene of a murder in which the driver of a Tiida was killed at the corner of Third Avenue and Second Street, Barataria on May 26. - Photo by Gregory McBurnie

A man is dead after an early morning shooting at the corner of Third Avenue and Second Street in Barataria.

Police have not yet released the victim's name.

Newsday understands the man was driving east along Second Street when armed assailants pulled alongside him and began shooting at the car.

The man veered off the road and crashed into a lamppost.

The gunmen then fired more shots at him through the wind shield before getting back into their car and fleeing.

Police are still at the scene and Second Street between Third and Fourth Avenue has been cordoned off.