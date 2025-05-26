Keacy Carty hits another century, Windies level series against Ireland

Ireland batsman Andrew Balbirnie is bowled by West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales during match three of the One-Day International series between Ireland and West Indies at Castle Avenue Cricket Ground in Dublin, Ireland, on May 25. -

DUBLIN: Keacy Carty joined an elite list of cricketers to score consecutive centuries in One-Day Internationals (ODIs), which propelled West Indies to a dominant 197-run win over Ireland via the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method in the third and final match here at Clontarf on May 25.

Fresh from his knock of 102 in the rained out second ODI two days earlier, the 28-year-old struck a magnificent 170 as West Indies posted a staggering 385/7 off their 50 overs, their second highest total ever in the format, just behind the 389 they scored against England in 2019.

Bowling in his first match of the series, fast bowler Jayden Seales then ran through Ireland’s top order to help limit them to 165 off 29.5 overs, after their target was reduced to 363 in 46 overs due to rain stoppages.

The result helped the West Indies tie the three-match series 1-1 after Ireland won the opening match by 124 runs.

But the day belonged to Carty, who joined Desmond Haynes, Gordon Greenidge, Phil Simmons, Brian Lara, Wavell Hinds, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Johnson Charles and Shai Hope as the only West Indians to score back-to-back ODI centuries.

In a storyline that followed the same script as the preceding match, West Indies lost openers Brandon King and Evin Lewis cheaply to be 31/2, only for Carty and skipper Hope to revive the innings.

The two added 137 runs for the third wicket, which helped to transform the match and wrestle the initiative away from the home side.

During his knock, Hope became the third fastest West Indian to score 5,500 ODI runs, and he also brought up his 27th ODI half century when he drove off spinner Andy McBrine down to long on for a single off the 53rd ball he faced.

Carty, who was named Player-of-the-Match and Player-of-the-Series, followed soon after, hitting left-arm spinner George Dockrell to the fine-leg boundary to move to 53 off 66 balls.

Looking to up the ante, Hope perished for a run-a-ball 75, caught on the boundary in a failed attempt to hit McBrine out of the ground.

He hit nine fours and two sixes.

His dismissal left the score 168/3 in the 30th over, but Ireland got no reprieve as Carty and new batsman Amir Jangoo added 78 runs in 11 overs.

They were two stoppages for rain thereafter, but Carty was not to be denied, and he moved into the 90s with a nervous top-edged pull off Barry McCarthy that flew over the keeper’s head for six.

He then reached his century by driving spinner Harry Tector for four through cover and followed it up by edging him to the third-man boundary three balls later.

Jangoo lost his wicket after scoring 22 as he tried to hit Dockrell over the ropes, to leave the score 246/4 in the 41st over.

Carty smashed Dockrell for two sixes and a four off consecutive overs and moved to 150 off 134 balls with a single off McCarthy soon after.

All the while, Justin Greaves was unleashing his fury at the other end, finding the boundary with ease.

Carty, who was bowled off a no-ball when he was 150, was eventually bowled by a ball that kept low from McCarthy after facing 142 balls and hitting 15 fours and eight sixes.

His innings helped West Indies belt 144 runs from the last ten overs, with Greaves lashing 50 off 23 balls.

Faced with a monumental task, Ireland were never in the hunt after Seales grabbed the wickets of Andy Balbirnie, captain Paul Stirling and Harry Tector, to leave them 40/3 in the eighth over.

Cade Carmichael topscored with 48, but the home side never threatened their target.

To make matters worse, they were without two batters in Jordan Neill and Josh Little, who were injured while fielding.

Seales ended with figures of 3/26 from 5.5 overs. CMC