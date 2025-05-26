India crush Trinidad and Tobago deaf cricketers in tour opener

The TT deaf cricket team. PHOTO COURTESY TT DEAF CRICKET ASSOCIATION'S FACEBOOK PAGE -

It was a rough start for the Trinidad and Tobago deaf cricket team as they fell to a ten-wicket defeat to India in the first match of their series at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair, on May 25.

Batting first in a 50-over contest, TT could only muster 50 all out in 24.1 overs as the batsmen struggled at the crease.

Only Nicholas Mohammed, batting at number three, coped with the India bowling attack as he scored 22 off 34 deliveries with two fours.

No other TT batsman got into double figures as the next highest scorer was opener and captain Devon Adams with a painstaking six off 55 balls, which included 53 dot balls.

Vaibhav Kumar was the pick of the India bowlers as he snatched 6/11 in 5.1 overs.

Chasing a revised target of 56 due to rain, India raced to 57 without loss in 4.1 overs. Sai Akash cracked 32 not out off 13 deliveries and Akash Singh struck an unbeaten 18 off 15 balls.

The former was not afraid to play his shots, belting two fours and three sixes.

TT and India players both got the chance to meet West Indies legend Brian Lara, who invited the players to his Lady Chancellor residence before the series bowled off.

The cricket icon wished the teams the best.

The teams will face off in three T20 matches at the Queen's Park Oval on May 27, 28 and 29. All matches start at 2 pm.

Summarised scores:

TT 50 (24.1 overs) - Nicholas Mohammed 22; Vaibhav Kumar 6/11 vs INDIA 57/0 (4.1 overs) - Sai Akash 32 not out, Akash Singh 18 not out. India won by ten wickets.