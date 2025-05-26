Government examining cost of private security contracts

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar at post-Cabinet media briefing on May 22 in Port of Spain. - Faith Ayoung

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the government will be examining the contracts in place for private security companies, as it attempts to cut down on $500 billion in spending on contracted security services.

The PM made the announcement at the post-Cabinet media briefing on May 22 at the Red House, Port of Spain.

“The government is spending $500 million on contracted security services. I am not speaking about the police services or any of the protective services, this is contracted security services.

“Yes, the country is in a bad way, they have left us in a bad way with crime, so yes we need security. But we are spending half a billion dollars, paying private businesses to provide security.”

She said the Education Ministry accounts for almost $200 million, the Tobago House of Assembly about $80 million, the Judiciary about $70 million, and the National Security Ministry about $30 million.

“We are trying to get the contracts to account for this $500 million with the intention to work on getting some savings. This cost is too high.

“Again, we must know who these people are. Again, you cannot hide behind privacy defences, because you are spending public money.”

This was one of several cost-cutting measures announced by the Prime Minister, another being decreasing rental costs.