Ex-US soldier gets 10 years for killing man who taunted him over girlfriend

A former US military private has been sentenced for fatally chopping a man who repeatedly taunted him by claiming to be involved with his girlfriend.

Kameel Seepersad was sentenced by Justice Nalini Singh on May 26. He was originally charged with the murder of Rishi Sankar, which took place on June 27, 2016. In May, plea deal discussions with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions were completed, and Seepersad was allowed to plead guilty to manslaughter based on provocation.

After considering his good character, time already spent in prison, and his guilty plea, the judge informed Seepersad that prison authorities would determine whether he would be released immediately. Seepersad’s sentence was 23 years’ hard labour reduced to ten years’ hard labour for mitigating factors, and his one-third guilty plea discount before credit was given for time already served.

According to the facts in the case, Seepersad confessed to killing Sankar, saying the victim had provoked him. This led to an altercation during which he chopped Sankar and wrapped the body in plastic and disposed of it in a river in Manzanilla along with two cutlasses and his clothing.

When confronted by police, Seepersad said, “Officer, I cyar take it, boss ah really kill the man. The man living down by way meh brother building he house and officer he always throwing talk fuh meh bout how he brush meh gyul.”

He said on the day of the incident, Sankar hit him with a piece of wood before he chopped him.

In his confession, Seepersad, “Ah chop him right by the gate, he fall on the ground, then ah wrap he in polythene. Ah put he in he car trunk, ah drive gone Manzanilla and throw him in the river by the big bridge. Ah throw two cutlass and all meh clothes.

“Officer, if yuh check by the house inside the gate, it have ah piece of ply board, it go have blood below it.”

He also directed officers to the site where he claimed Sankar’s body was dumped.

Sankar’s decomposed body was recovered weeks later on July 14, 2016, in Piparo, after the police were alerted by hunters. The body was wrapped in a burgundy cloth, bound with a cable cord and plastic bags covering its head and feet. A post-mortem revealed multiple chop wounds to the head, and DNA tests confirmed the remains belonged to Rishi Sankar. On October 7, 2016, after being cautioned during further questioning, Seepersad expressed remorse. Four days later, he was officially charged with Sankar’s murder.

In a plea of mitigation, Seepersad’s attorneys, Jason Jackson and Krysan Rambert, urged the judge to consider that the offence was not premeditated, nor were others involved, and there was provocation by Sankar. They also submitted that Seepersad was 27 years old at the time and had two children.

They said Seepersad migrated to the US as a teen and at 19, enrolled in the US Army, where he served at the rank of private for four years before resigning and returning to Trinidad.

In sentencing Seepersad, the judge noted he had participated in several programmes in prison, including the Vision on a Mission programme, was enrolled to sit the CXC examinations, and was an avid reader, while also being trained in steel fabricating.

In mitigation, Seepersad also wrote an apology to Sankar’s family, taking responsibility for his actions and asking for their forgiveness.